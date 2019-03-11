White House Proposes $4.7 Trillion Budget for Fiscal 2020 -- 5th Update

By Kate Davidson

The White House released a $4.7 trillion budget Monday that proposed sharply reducing spending on safety-net programs, while boosting defense and border-protection funding, in a plan that also projected a long run of continued deficits.

While the new budget isn't likely to become law -- Congress ultimately writes spending bills that the White House can approve -- it lays out an executive branch vision for government. This one included shifting priorities for government spending.

"This is a clear road map for a more fiscally responsible future if Congress chooses to follow it," Russell Vought, the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, said in a briefing with reporters Monday.

With spending bills generally requiring bipartisan support, and with Democrats now in control of the House after full Republican control of Congress for 2017 and 2018, the latest budget blueprint is likely to have limited influence.

Democrats blasted the president's proposal.

"The lack of seriousness that the president brings to budget negotiations only further damages his relationship with Congress," Rep. Bennie Thompson (D., Miss.), chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, said Monday. "Democrats wholeheartedly reject his proposal."

The White House budget would cut nondefense discretionary spending next year, including emergency disaster aid, more than 9% from the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30. That includes sharp reductions for budgets at the Departments of Health and Human Services, Transportation and Education and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Over a decade, the proposal would cut $2.7 trillion from expected spending under current law. That includes a $1.9 trillion cut in mandatory spending, driven in large part by less money for health-care programs. That includes changes to Medicare prescription-drug pricing and reimbursements to hospitals, changes to Affordable Care Act insurance exchanges and new work requirements for recipients of federal benefits, including Medicaid, food stamps and housing assistance.

Other categories would go up under the White House proposal. The budget proposes to increase spending on the military and other defense programs by 5% next year to $750 billion. It pitches increased spending on artificial intelligence and hypersonic weapons and more for veterans health care.

It also proposes significant funding increases for immigration attorneys and judges, opioid prevention and treatment, cybersecurity and combating violent crime.

A lightning rod in the plan is a request for $8.6 billion for new barriers along the southern U.S. border, including $5 billion for the Department of Homeland Security and $3.6 billion for the Defense Department's military-construction budget. The president's blueprint also would provide additional funding to boost manpower at Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection, and it proposes policy changes to end so-called sanctuary cities.

A battle over funding for a border wall last year led to a prolonged government shutdown.

Even with these and earlier proposals to cut spending, the deficit picture has deteriorated in Mr. Trump's first two years in office.

In the White House's first budget proposal, in 2017, it projected it would balance the budget by 2028 and that the deficit -- the gap between how much the government pays and takes in -- would total $488 billion in 2020, or 2.2% of the overall economy.

The administration now projects deficits would total $1.1 trillion in 2020, or 4.9% of gross domestic product, and would exceed $1 trillion for the next three years. The budget would be balanced by 2034, well after Mr. Trump is out of office.

Both sides of the ledger contributed to a deteriorating budget picture. A bipartisan budget deal last year led to increased spending, while revenue has grown at a slower pace than the overall economy in the wake of tax cuts enacted in late 2017.

Compared with its budget two years ago, the administration expects to collect $2 trillion less in revenue through 2024 than it previously forecast, while spending is expected to be $1.9 trillion more than previously projected.

"It's very unusual for any president to be putting forth deficits of this magnitude, and even with 3.1% economic growth projected throughout this period," said Bill Hoagland, a former GOP congressional budget aide who is now an analyst at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Trump administration officials on Monday blamed Congress for rising spending levels that helped push deficits near $1 trillion over the past year. Lawmakers reached a bipartisan agreement in 2018 to increase government funding nearly $300 billion over current federal spending caps for two years.

