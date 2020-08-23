White House adviser Kellyanne Conway to leave at end of August

Aug 23 (Reuters) - White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said
late on Sunday that she will be leaving the administration of
U.S. President Donald Trump at the end of August, citing the
need to focus on her family.
"I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of
this month," she said in a statement.
Her departure, about two months before Trump seeks
re-election, comes at a crucial time for the president. It
leaves him without one of his more passionate spokespersons
about his political and policy choices.
Conway was his third campaign manager in 2016 and has been
one of Trump's most loyal and outspoken defenders in public and
on cable news.
She was also the first woman to successfully manage a
presidential campaign to victory.
More recently, the adviser was instrumental in getting Trump
to restart regular, though shorter, White House briefings about
the coronavirus outbreak, a practice that officials have viewed
as successful in helping to stop a drop in opinion polls the
president has suffered largely because of his handling of the
pandemic.
In a separate statement on Twitter, Kellyanne Conway's
husband, George, said he was stepping back from his role in the
Lincoln Project, a project with the stated mission to "defeat
Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box."
The decisions by the Conways come a day after their
15-year-old daughter, Claudia, said on Twitter that she was
seeking "emancipation." Claudia has previously been outspoken on
social media against her parents' views.
George Conway, a conservative lawyer who had co-founded the
Lincoln Project, has been a vocal critic of the president.
In a public feud with Kellyanne Conway's spouse last year,
Trump called him a "wack job" and a "husband from hell,"
prompting George Conway to say Trump was mentally unfit for his
office.
On Sunday, Kellyanne Conway described her time in the
administration, and previously with the 2016 campaign, as
"heady" and "humbling."
She had survived several rounds of staff turnovers in an
often chaotic and drama-ridden White House.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Jeff Mason in
Washington; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Raju Gopalakrishnan)