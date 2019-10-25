White House adviser Navarro fighting 'Phase One' of U.S.-China trade deal - CNBC

Navarro contests the shelving of protections for intellectual property and technology that appeared in earlier versions of the same deal, CNBC said https://www.cnbc.com/2019/10/25/trump-advisor-navarro-fighting-phase-one-of-china-trade-deal-sources.html?__source=twitter%7Cmain.

U.S. and Chinese trade officials are "close to finalizing" some parts of an agreement after high-level telephone discussions on Friday, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said earlier.

