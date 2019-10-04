Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

White House adviser holds out hope for progress in U.S.-China trade talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 12:09pm EDT
Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow speaks to the media at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow held out hope on Friday for progress in opening China's financial services markets to American companies in trade talks next week, adding the U.S. team was heading into them "open-minded."

The discussions between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin next Thursday and Friday in Washington will be preceded by deputy-level talks on Monday and Tuesday, Kudlow said on Bloomberg TV.

"Everything's on the table, we'd love to go back to where we were in May when we were a lot closer," Kudlow said.

The Trump trade team hoped to revisit a mostly agreed text from which China had backtracked https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china-backtracking-exclusiv/exclusive-china-backtracked-on-nearly-all-aspects-of-u-s-trade-deal-sources-idUSKCN1SE0WJ in May, which led to a breakdown in talks, he said.

The text at that time included an agreement negotiated by Mnuchin that involved the lifting of foreign ownership caps on financial services firms in China.

"I'm not giving you news. I'm just saying we had some pretty good things last spring, like financial services opening - that could be extended," Kudlow said in a subsequent interview on Fox Business Network. "I say 'could' and the president would have to sign off on it, but don't rule out the possibility of good news."

Kudlow declined to make any predictions about the talks but said there had been a "softening of the psychology on both sides" over the past month, with the United States delaying some tariff increases and China making some modest purchases of American farm products.

Kudlow said an impeachment inquiry https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-whislteblower/house-begins-trump-impeachment-inquiry-over-call-to-ukraine-leader-idUSKBN1W91OP into Trump's discussions with Ukraine by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives was unlikely to affect the trade talks with China.

"I don't think that's an impact right now. I think maybe it has only the tiniest, tiniest effect, maybe occasionally on stock market psychology," Kudlow said.

However, he said the Trump administration continued to monitor freedom and democracy protests https://www.reuters.com/article/us-hongkong-protests/hong-kong-brings-back-colonial-era-emergency-powers-to-quell-protests-idUSKBN1WJ05T, which he said could have an impact on the talks, without specifying how. China-backed Hong Kong authorities have struggled to curb anti-government protests https://www.reuters.com/article/us-hongkong-protests/hong-kong-protesters-go-on-rampage-to-denounce-police-shooting-of-student-idUSKBN1WI02F that have continued for four months.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:42pBANCO CENTRAL DE CHILE : The Pass-Through of Large Cost Shocks in an Inflationary Economy
PU
12:42pUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Shell's Pierce field FID
PU
12:42pBANCO CENTRAL DE CHILE : The Nonpuzzling Behavior of Median Inflation
PU
12:37pCPAT CORN PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION OF TEXAS : Texas corn farmers welcome news on RFS from Trump Administration
PU
12:37pKANSAS CORN COMMISSION : Trump's Ethanol Announcement Is Good News for Kansas Farmers
PU
12:34pU.S. Trade Gap Widened in August -- Update
DJ
12:24p'Goldilocks' jobs report, bets of Fed rate cut boost Wall Street
RE
12:23pIrish Finance Minister says government has 600 million euro surplus for budget
RE
12:22pOFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF NEBRASK : Gov. Ricketts Thanks President Trump for Delivering on Ethanol Promise
PU
12:17pEXCLUSIVE : Cedar Fair rebuffs $4 billion offer from Six Flags - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3ARYZTA : ARYZTA : announces binding offer to sell the majority of its Picard stake for total consideration of ..
4BP to make Bernard Looney CEO as climate challenge looms
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Traffic Figures September 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group