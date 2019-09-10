Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

White House adviser plays down expectations for U.S.-China talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 02:52pm EDT
White House trade advisor Navarro gives a television interview at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior White House adviser tamped down expectations on Tuesday for the next rounds of U.S.-China trade talks, urging investors, businesses and the public to be patient about resolving the two-year trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.

"If we're going to get a great result, we really have to let the process take its course," Navarro said on CNBC.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is seeking sweeping changes to China's policies and practices on intellectual property protection, the forced transfer of U.S. technology to Chinese firms, American companies' access to China's markets and industrial subsidies.

Trump has imposed stiff tariffs on Chinese imports that have roiled global markets. China has retaliated with its own duties.

Chinese trade deputies are expected to meet with their U.S. counterparts in mid-September in Washington before minister-level meetings in early October in the U.S. capital, involving Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

U.S. tariffs of 15% on about $125 million worth of goods took effect on Sept. 1, and tariffs on virtually all remaining Chinese imports, including cellphones and laptop computers, are scheduled to take effect on Dec. 15. Tariffs on $250 billion worth of goods are due to rise by 5 percentage points to 30% on Oct. 1.

Navarro said the tariffs were "working beautifully."

"People need to understand this the tariffs on China are our best defense against China's economic aggression and best insurance policy - this is important - the best insurance policy that China will continue to negotiate in good faith," he said.

The South China Morning Post reported https://bit.ly/2manJ5q, citing an unidentified source, that China was expected to buy more agricultural products in hopes of a better trade deal with the United States.

American and Chinese trade officials would discuss a deal based on a draft text that was negotiated in April before the talks broke down in May, the Hong Kong-based newspaper said.

Mnuchin said on Monday that currency manipulation would also be discussed after formally declaring that Beijing was manipulating its yuan for a trade advantage.

"In the meantime, we need to be patient with the China negotiations," Navarro told CNBC.

The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday levied preliminary anti-subsidy duties of 104% to 222% on Chinese-made ceramic tiles, a popular item in U.S. home improvement stores.

The Commerce finding that the tile exports were unfairly subsidized affects about $483 million worth of Chinese imports, which have already been hit with 25% tariffs.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Susan Heavey; additional reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Grant McCool)

By David Lawder and Susan Heavey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.09% 7.1077 Delayed Quote.3.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:22pU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | SEPTEMBER 10, 2019 Estadísticas sobre ingresos, pobreza y cobertura de salud del 2018 Estadísticas de más de 40 temas demográficos y económicos ofrecen perfiles detallados de las comunidades en todo el país.
PU
03:22pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Merrill Lynch Ordered to Pay $300,000 Penalty for Failing to Promptly Produce Audit Trail Data
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:15pDollar steady against euro before ECB meeting
RE
03:07pApple reveals triple-camera iPhone, undercuts Disney streaming TV price
RE
03:05pWomen gained in income and jobs in 2018, U.S. Census data shows
RE
02:59pFACEBOOK : U.S. Presses for Strong Swiss Cryptocurrency Rules
DJ
02:58pItaly plans to raise budget deficit, say sources, risking fresh EU tensions
RE
02:53pAhead of election year, more Americans lack health insurance, incomes stall
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : France's EDF flags problems with nuclear welds, shares dive
2WeWork IPO valuation may dip below $20 billion in fresh blow to leading investor SoftBank
3CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
4LA DORIA SPA : LA DORIA : Publication of the 2019 Half-Year Report See Attachment View research
5BALFOUR BEATTY : Bovis targets Galliford's housing arm with improved bid

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group