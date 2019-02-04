Log in
White House adviser says work ongoing in China trade talks - CNBC

02/04/2019 | 08:24am EST
Hassett addresses reporters during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett on Monday said it remained to be seen how much progress has been made in U.S.-China trade talks but that U.S. President Donald Trump still hoped to make a deal by the March 1 deadline.

"There's still a lot of work to do," Hassett, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, told CNBC in an interview.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

