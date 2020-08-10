White House announces spectrum auction to fuel 5G growth

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The White House on Monday
unveiled plans to auction off 100 megahertz of midband spectrum
for use starting in mid-2022, part of U.S. efforts to ramp up
fifth-generation network coverage.
The Federal Communications Commission will be able to
auction this spectrum beginning in December 2021, and the
wireless industry could be using it by summer of the following
year, White House adviser and U.S. Chief Technology Officer
Michael Kratsios said on a briefing call with reporters.
The megahertz to be auctioned, identified by the White House
and the Department of Defense, "allows us to maximize 5G
availability of spectrum without compromising national
security," he said.
The advanced wireless network is expected eventually to
connect and enable high-speed video transmissions and
self-driving cars, among other uses.
Department of Defense Chief Information Officer Dana Deasy
said that with the new spectrum, "the U.S. now has continuous
530 megahertz of mid-band spectrum from 3450 to 3980 megahertz
to enable higher-capacity 5g networks."
