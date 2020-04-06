Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

White House considering U.S. Treasury coronavirus bond: Kudlow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 05:26pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow talks with media during a break in a meeting to wrap up work on coronavirus economic aid legislation

White House advisers have been discussing the possibility of a coronavirus-related U.S. Treasury bond, President Donald Trump's economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday.

Kudlow said this was a time to sell bonds to raise cash for coronavirus relief efforts and a "war bond" was a great idea.

"We're just looking at it ... let's see where it leads," he told reporters at the White House.

He embraced the idea earlier in an interview with CNBC.

"This would be a long-term investment into the future of American health, safety and the economy," Kudlow told CNBC. "From my standpoint, technical considerations aside, I think the concept is exactly right."

Kudlow also said he does not think the Federal Reserve was finished with its efforts to help mitigate the impact of coronavirus.

Asked if there were discussions about a plan to deal with businesses that are not investment grade but have more than 500 employees, he told CNBC: "People calling us and emailing us and so forth. I know Secretary Mnuchin is looking very carefully at that."

By Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:20pAllstate to return $600 million in auto premiums as coronavirus cuts driving
RE
06:08pReaction as UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care
RE
06:06pBoeing suspending 787 production at South Carolina plant
RE
05:58pJOHN HOEVEN : Hoeven, Klobuchar and Colleagues Urge Administration to Ensure Continuity of Food Supply by Supporting Farmers During Coronavirus Pandemic
PU
05:49pHair Cuttery's Owner Expects to Miss Payroll on Tuesday -- Update
DJ
05:38pWESTERN GROWERS : Launches Leafy Green Food Safety Website
PU
05:31pU.S. chipmaking industry pushes back on proposed export rule changes
RE
05:29pJPMorgan first-quarter results announcement mistakenly released on Business Wire
RE
05:27pUtilities Up As Sector's Volatile Streak Continues -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:26pWHITE HOUSE CONSIDERING U.S. TREASURY CORONAVIRUS BOND : Kudlow
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GREAT AJAX CORP. : GREAT AJAX CORP. : Closes $80 Million Private Placement
2ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tufin Software Technologies L..
3Audio Essentials For The Work From Home Lifestyle And Remote Schooling
480% Ethanol Hand Sanitizer Now Available from SynCardia Systems, LLC
5PARCELPAL TECHNOLOGY INC. : PARCELPAL TECHNOLOGY : ANNOUNCES THE PROMOTION OF RICH WHEELESS TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group