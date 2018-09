White House expresses optimism on China trade; no date for more talks

The official said he is optimistic there is a positive way forward with China on trade, but that President Donald Trump has made clear U.S. resolve to stand up to trade practices that hurt the U.S. economy. He said the two sides remain in touch.

The official, speaking to reporters on the condition of anonymity, also said he hoped Canada would agree to join a U.S.-Mexico trade deal by the end of the month, while saying he thought U.S. lawmakers would support a bilateral deal with Mexico if that did not happen.

