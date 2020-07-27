White House meeting with top pharmaceutical executives called off

July 27 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's meeting with
top pharmaceutical executives that was scheduled for Tuesday has
been called off, a White House official said.
"We've been more than accommodating" in trying to set it up,
the White House official told Reuters on Monday, adding that
they couldn't get all the executives at the same time.
Politico had earlier reported https://www.politico.com/news/2020/07/27/drugmakers-trump-meeting-canceled-382847,
citing industry sources, that the discussion was called off
because major drug lobbies, reeling from a series of executive
orders, refused to send any members.
Trump on Friday https://in.reuters.com/article/usa-trump-drugprices/trump-signs-orders-to-lower-prescription-drug-prices-idINKCN24Q03X
signed four executive orders aimed at lowering the prices
Americans pay for prescription drugs, as he faces an uphill
re-election battle and criticism over his handling of the
coronavirus pandemic.
The drug lobbies PhRMA and BIO were reluctant to send
representatives from their member companies after conflicting
reports last week about whether the White House would include
the rule and little information to date about what the new rule
would look like, Politico reported.
Both, PhRMA and BIO said the president's plan to import
policies from socialized health care systems abroad would hinder
the industry's efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
While they oppose policies that would allow foreign
governments to set prices for medicines in the United States,
the two lobbies said they were ready to discuss ways to lower
costs for prescription drugs.
(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru, Steve Holland in
Washington D.C. and Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)