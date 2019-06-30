Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

White House official: New sales to China's Huawei to cover only widely available goods

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/30/2019 | 12:24pm EDT
A Huawei logo is pictured at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's decision to allow expanded sales of U.S. technology supplies to Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei will only apply to products widely available around the world, and leave the most sensitive equipment off limits, a top White House aide said on Sunday.

"All that is going to happen is Commerce will grant some additional licenses where there is a general availability" of the parts the company needs, National Economic Council chairman Larry Kudlow said on "Fox News Sunday."

U.S. microchip firms in particular "are selling products that are widely available from other countries ... This not a general amnesty ... The national security concerns will remain paramount," he said.

The partial lifting of restrictions on Huawei was a key element of the agreement reached over the weekend between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to reopen stalled trade negotiations between the two countries.

It has drawn bipartisan criticism from U.S. Senators concerned that Huawei has close ties to Chinese intelligence agencies that could exploit the global distribution of its technology.

"There will be a lot of pushback if it is a major concession," to Huawei, South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsay Graham said on "Meet the Press."

Huawei, the world's biggest telecommunications equipment maker and No.2 smartphone maker, denies its products pose a security threat and has sought to fight back in U.S. courts since Washington put it on an export blacklist last month. Kudlow said that designation would remain.

Kudlow said the broader concerns about Huawei will be part of the renewed discussions.

The agreement over the weekend "is not the last word," Kudlow said.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:40pNORTH KOREA, SPACEX, AUSTRALIA : This Week's Top Trending Financial Tweets - Week 26
01:34pIn race for No. 10, Johnson and Hunt vow to splash the cash
RE
01:25pANALYSIS : Fed Officials Will Find Little to Boost Outlook from Trade Truce
DJ
01:17pOPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
RE
01:07pU.S.-China Trade Talks Are Back on, but Obstacles Remain
DJ
12:48pANRPC ASSOCIATION OF NATURAL RUBBER PRODUCING : Releases Natural Rubber Trends & Statistics, April 2019
PU
12:33pItaly's PM Conte says no talks on Sunday in Brussels over EU debt action
RE
12:24pWHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL : New sales to China's Huawei to cover only widely available goods
RE
10:35aWest African states adopt flexible FX regime for regional trade
RE
09:59aOPEC, non-OPEC compliance with supply cuts was 163% in May - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1China warns of long road ahead for deal with U.S. after ice-breaking talks
2Russia agrees with Saudi Arabia to extend OPEC+ oil output deal
3RUSSIA, SAUDI DEAL SHOWS COMMITMENT TO OIL MARKET STABILITY: Novak
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump Leaves Huawei's South Korean Suppliers Hanging
5S&P 500 : Real estate stocks have room to gain, residential in favor

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About