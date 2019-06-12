Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

White House says it will meet two-year deadline for Huawei ban for contractors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 08:55pm EDT
A Huawei company logo is seen at a shopping mall in Shanghai

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House Office of Management and Budget has told the U.S. Congress it will now meet a two-year deadline to ban federal contracts with companies that do business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei, part of a defence law passed last year, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

"Congress has made it clear in recent days the importance of implementing the law within the two years provided, and we will," Russ Vought, the acting director of OMB, said in a letter to Senator James Inhofe, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Last week the OMB had said it would need more time to implement the ban, which requires third-party suppliers and contractors to restrict their purchases and use of Huawei equipment.

But the White House reversed course after "recent conversations with Congress," Vought said in the letter dated Wednesday.

"As we move forward to meet the statutory deadline without further delay, we will work with Congress to address any unforeseen issues that arise," Vought said.

The ban is one part of a multifaceted U.S. push against Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the world's largest telecoms network gear maker, which Washington accuses of espionage and stealing intellectual property.

Huawei has repeatedly denied it is controlled by the Chinese government, military or intelligence services. It has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government over the restrictions in the defence policy bill.

The defence law, called the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), placed a broad ban on the use of federal money to purchase products from Huawei, citing national security concerns.

It included a ban on direct federal purchases of Huawei equipment, which will take effect this year.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech and Sandra Maler)

By Roberta Rampton

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:27pChina will further open banking, securities and insurance sectors- regulator
RE
09:24pWOLLONGONG CITY COUNCIL : Join us for a colourful Storytime
PU
09:16pOil steadies after big plunge on high inventories, lower demand forecasts
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:15pAsian stocks subdued, oil near 5-month low on U.S. inventory build
RE
09:08pUber unveils next-generation Volvo self-driving car
RE
09:07pRISKY PARTNER : Top U.S. universities took funds from Chinese firm tied to Xinjiang security
RE
08:55pWhite House says it will meet two-year deadline for Huawei ban for contractors
RE
08:46pChina economists expect interest rate, RRR moves in coming weeks - China Daily
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil steadies after big plunge on high inventories, lower demand forecasts
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : FAA says has no timetable for Boeing 737 MAX's return to service
3Oil demand growth grinding to lowest in years as global economy stalls
4CARSALES.COM LTD : CARSALES COM : Strategic review of Stratton & FY19 results update Opens in a new Window
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : Don't target U.S. financial firms if trade war widens, lobby group tells China

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About