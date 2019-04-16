Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

White House talking to other possible Fed candidates: Kudlow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 01:24pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow listens to a question from the media outside the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is considering other possible candidates for the board of the Federal Reserve although U.S. President Donald Trump still backs his two potential nominees, Herman Cain and Stephen Moore, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday.

Kudlow, speaking to reporters at the White House, added that Trump's picks are still going through the nominating process for the seats on the U.S. central bank's board of governors.

"We are talking to a number of candidates. We always do," he said when asked if the White House was vetting alternates for Cain and Moore, whose controversial potential nominations have raised concerns among economists as well as some of Trump's fellow Republicans.

"We support (Stephen Moore). We support Herman Cain. We'll just let things play out in the vetting," he said.

Despite the assurances, Kudlow's comments could signal the administration is increasingly open to other Fed nominees, amid a rising chorus of opposition to their nominations.

The U.S. Senate must confirm any nominees, and Republicans control the chamber with 53 seats. But four of them have said they oppose Cain, a former pizza company chief executive, effectively sinking his nomination.

Neither candidate's name has been formally sent to the Senate, but Trump has pledged to do so.

Trump has repeatedly slammed the Fed for raising rates, saying that rate hikes are holding back the economy. His pick of Moore and Cain has been seen by critics as a means to put pressure on the central bank to ease policy and help him politically.

Such pressure could undermine the Fed's long-guarded image as an independent, nonpartisan entity, economists and other critics have argued.

Moore has spoken on several conservative radio talk shows this month extolling Trump's economic policies, echoing his view that the Fed's rate hikes last year were a mistake, and laying out his case for a rate cut, which Trump has called for.

Cain has said the reason he was under attack as a nominee is because he is a conservative. Cain's bid for president in 2012 was derailed by accusations of sexual harassment that he has repeatedly denied.

"At the end of the day, it will probably be up to Herman Cain if he wants to stay in that process or not," Kudlow said.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Doina Chiacu; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by David Alexander, Chizu Nomiyama and Susan Thomas)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48pHammond to attend China's Belt and Road forum
RE
01:44pTrump to allow U.S. lawsuits against foreign firms doing business in Cuba - official
RE
01:43pSYNCRUDE CANADA : CEO Nicole Bourque-Bouchier to receive impressive award from CCAB
PU
01:43pNRCM NATURAL RESOURCES COUNCIL OF MAINE : Maine Lawmakers Urge EPA to Drop Rollback of Mercury Pollution Protections
PU
01:35pReconciled’s New Denver Location Delivers Innovative Online Bookkeeping Services to Local Entrepreneurs and Start-ups
SE
01:29pEURO AREA BUDGET NO 'BAZOOKA' BUT WILL EXPAND BLOC'S POLICY TOOLKIT : Centeno
RE
01:28pOFFICE OF FOSSIL ENERGY : Department of Energy Announces $39 Million for Oil and Natural Gas R&D Projects
PU
01:24pWHITE HOUSE TALKING TO OTHER POSSIBLE FED CANDIDATES : Kudlow
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Zalando profit surprise cheers European fashion stocks
2ERICSSON AB : Poland to hold off blanket ban on Huawei 5G gear due to cost concerns
3AIR FRANCE-KLM : Rising fuel costs and seating surplus push Lufthansa into loss
4WIRECARD : WIRECARD : German market watchdog alleges Wirecard shares manipulated
5GALLIFORD TRY PLC : GALLIFORD TRY : Operational Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About