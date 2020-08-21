White House threatens veto of Democratic bill on Postal Service

WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The White House said on
Friday it strongly opposes a bill backed by congressional
Democrats addressing U.S. Postal Service policies ahead of the
Nov. 3 election and would recommend President Donald Trump veto
it.
The White House Office of Management and Budget said in a
statement that the House of Representatives bill "would
arbitrarily give USPS $25 billion in 'emergency' taxpayer
funding, without linking that funding to either the COVID-19
pandemic or the upcoming election."
The bill was an "overreaction to sensationalized media
reports that have made evidence-free accusations that USPS has
undertaken reforms to achieve political rather than operational
objectives," the White House said.
The legislation is expected to come up for a vote in the
Democratic-led House on Saturday.
The chamber is widely expected to pass the bill, dubbed the
"Delivering for America Act," in the rare Saturday session
called by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi amid the congressional
August recess. But it is unlikely to be taken up in the
Republican-controlled Senate.
With mail-in voting expected to surge during the coronavirus
pandemic, President Donald Trump has alarmed Democrats by
repeatedly denouncing mail-in ballots as a possible source of
fraud. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy recently suspended
cost-cutting measures that have slowed deliveries in recent
weeks.
"These changes are causing huge delays, reported all across
the country, threatening the effectiveness of the Postal Service
and undermining our democracy," said Democratic Representative
Carolyn Maloney, the bill's author.
DeJoy told a Senate committee on Friday the Postal Service
would deliver ballots "securely and on time" in the November
election but said bigger changes could come after that.
