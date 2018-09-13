Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

White Label Advertising PPC For Agencies Lead Generation Site Updated

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 05:50am CEST

BidClick, a leading Windsor, Ontario digital advertising company, has launched a new site showcasing its services. It offers whitelabel advertising and PPC services to help agencies improve their web presence and get more leads for their clients

WINDSOR, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2018 / BidClick, a full-service white-label digital advertising partner helping agencies achieve their client's goals through paid advertising has launched a new website. The site acts as a white label interface allowing agencies to use BidClick to deliver full digital marketing and Pay Per Click services to clients while using their own agency name.

More information can be found at: https://bidclick.ca

Agencies lacking resources to manage full scale digital advertising campaigns can use BidClick to get the job done. The company has been managing digital advertising campaigns as a trusted partner since 2016.

While being strong in offline media, many agencies can lack expertise and experience in the digital marketing arena. This is where BidClick can help, through its high quality products and services.

For agencies lacking the time and resources to commit fully to their digital advertising and marketing, BidClick makes it easier than ever to achieve success. The expert team can save clients time and money by making the advertising process simpler, faster, and more straightforward.

BidClick works with a simple, three step process to its digital advertising solutions. The first step is to plan, before moving on to testing, and finally launching.

In the plan and build phase, the first thing BidClick does is to complete a high level brief and with a focus on deciding how to use each medium selected building a solid online advertising campaign within Google Ads or Facebook Ads. Then the brief can be converted into a plan for review.

From there, BidClick completes the tagging of the client's website, ensuring tracking is in place, which allows them to track the effectiveness of the campaign. Then the campaign can go live.

The company states: "BidClick offers a comprehensive solution for customers who need a strategic yet affordable digital advertising partner. The service is an ideal solution for consultants, agencies, and publishers."

BidClick operates as a full service partner and prides itself on its high quality service. Clients can order campaigns online and get detailed reports.

Further information on the services available can be found on the URL above. Interested parties can get in touch using the contact details provided on site.

Contact Info:
Name: Jeff Bulzak
Organization: BidClick
Address: 536-2679 Howard Ave, Windsor, Ontario N8X 3X2, Canada
Phone: +1-866-262-0979

For more information, please visit https://bidclick.ca/

SOURCE: BidClick


https://www.accesswire.com/511887/White-Label-Advertising-PPC-For-Agencies-Lead-Generation-Site-Updated

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:08aWASTE-REDUCTION INITIATIVES : A Key Part of Sustainability
PU
07:08aEFG INTERNATIONAL : strengthens management teams
PU
07:08aFUJIFILM : launches new 4K-compatible broadcast lens “FUJINON UA46x13.5BERD” and “FUJINON UA70x8.7BESM”
PU
07:08aLALIQUE : announces favourable court decision in a legal case in France
PU
07:08aBACTIGUARD : supports the World Sepsis Day, September 13th
PU
07:06aU.S. oil producers lock-in 2019, 2020 revenue as prices rally
RE
07:05aCOSMO PHARMACEUTICALS METHYLENE BLUE MMX REGULATORY UPDATE : Type A Meeting outcome – Next steps
TE
07:05aNewron reports half-year 2018 results
TE
07:05aBANK OF JAPAN : European Central Bank to take next step in tapering stimulus
AQ
07:05aChange in the Board of Directors of the CREALOGIX Group
TE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
2AMAZON.COM : Tesla investor says U.S. SEC asked it about 'funding secured' tweet
3RAAB - BREXIT DEAL ATTAINABLE, BUT NO DEAL MEANS NO EU PAYMENT: Telegraph
4Canada's Freeland won't hold NAFTA talks, says more work needed
5APPLE : APPLE : introduces 3 new iPhones, Watch 4
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.