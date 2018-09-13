White Label Advertising PPC For Agencies Lead Generation Site Updated

BidClick, a leading Windsor, Ontario digital advertising company, has launched a new site showcasing its services. It offers whitelabel advertising and PPC services to help agencies improve their web presence and get more leads for their clients

WINDSOR, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2018 / BidClick, a full-service white-label digital advertising partner helping agencies achieve their client's goals through paid advertising has launched a new website. The site acts as a white label interface allowing agencies to use BidClick to deliver full digital marketing and Pay Per Click services to clients while using their own agency name.

More information can be found at: https://bidclick.ca

Agencies lacking resources to manage full scale digital advertising campaigns can use BidClick to get the job done. The company has been managing digital advertising campaigns as a trusted partner since 2016.

While being strong in offline media, many agencies can lack expertise and experience in the digital marketing arena. This is where BidClick can help, through its high quality products and services.

For agencies lacking the time and resources to commit fully to their digital advertising and marketing, BidClick makes it easier than ever to achieve success. The expert team can save clients time and money by making the advertising process simpler, faster, and more straightforward.

BidClick works with a simple, three step process to its digital advertising solutions. The first step is to plan, before moving on to testing, and finally launching.

In the plan and build phase, the first thing BidClick does is to complete a high level brief and with a focus on deciding how to use each medium selected building a solid online advertising campaign within Google Ads or Facebook Ads. Then the brief can be converted into a plan for review.

From there, BidClick completes the tagging of the client's website, ensuring tracking is in place, which allows them to track the effectiveness of the campaign. Then the campaign can go live.

The company states: "BidClick offers a comprehensive solution for customers who need a strategic yet affordable digital advertising partner. The service is an ideal solution for consultants, agencies, and publishers."

BidClick operates as a full service partner and prides itself on its high quality service. Clients can order campaigns online and get detailed reports.

Further information on the services available can be found on the URL above. Interested parties can get in touch using the contact details provided on site.

Contact Info:

Name: Jeff Bulzak

Organization: BidClick

Address: 536-2679 Howard Ave, Windsor, Ontario N8X 3X2, Canada

Phone: +1-866-262-0979

