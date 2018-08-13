White Label Liquid, Inc. Now Trading Under OTC Symbol: WLAB

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE—White Label Liquid (OTC: WLAB) announces today that, as a result of the merger between Simply Innovative Products, Inc. and White Label Liquid, Inc., Daytona Beach, Florida, and the change of name of Simply Innovative Products, Inc. to White Label Liquid, Inc., the Company has changed its trading symbol to WLAB.



Yaron Elkayam, the new CEO and sole Director of the Company, stated, "Being a public company was a goal of us which we are delighted to have achieved. Our team at White Label Liquid has developed an exceptional business with rapid growth that has been accelerated by the unique markets that we serve. We will now share the benefits of our past and future growth with our shareholders.” He added, “We remain focused on the formulation of e-liquids and a variety of products containing hemp-derived CBD oil. We believe these categories will grow significantly in consumer acceptance in the coming years to the benefit of our customers and shareholders alike.”



About White Label Liquid, Inc.: White Label Liquid is a leading one-stop e-liquid manufacturing service providing premium custom-blended products containing hemp-derived CBD oil, and “E-Juice” and eliquids for vaping, all of which are sold to a wide variety of companies including major and small brands, chain stores, vape shops, distributors and dealers worldwide. The Company has the capability of producing up to 50,000 units per day in various packaging sizes and shapes using custom labels and customized presentation packaging. It’s E-Juice and eliquid products are available in a wide range of specially formulated flavors with over 400 readily available and up to 50,000 combinations. For more information on the Company, visit its website at: https://www.whitelabelliquid.com.



Forward-Looking Statements:



This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release, words such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "projected," "planned," forecasted" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are, by their very nature, not guarantees of Coastal Integrated Services Inc.'s future operational or financial performance, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Due to the risks and uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



For More Information, Visit the Company’s Website at: http://whitelabelliquid.com

Contact: Top Priority Investor Relations at IR@whitelabelliquid.com