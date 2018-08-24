White Metal Resources : Starts Aggressive Channel Sampling Program at the Gunners Cove Gold Project

DGAP-News: White Metal Resources Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

White Metal Starts Aggressive Channel Sampling Program at the Gunners Cove Gold Project



24.08.2018 / 14:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2018) - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) ('White Metal' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that an important channel sampling program has begun on 7 priority targets on its Gunners Cove Gold Property (the 'Property') in Newfoundland. To date, 120 channel samples have been submitted to Eastern Analytical Laboratories in Springdale, Newfoundland, and a further 300 samples are expected to be taken in the coming weeks.

The seven priority targets that will be channel sampled include the Thompson Zone, the East and West Gunners Pit (discovery pit), and the Hidden Pit, also located in the Gunners Pit area. Also included in the program are the Stephens Zone, the Totem Zone, and the Bazooka Zone (see White Metal News Release dated July 3, 2018). Grab samples taken across strike at the Bazooka Zone area yielded anomalous gold concentrations over 1000 metres across strike.

Technical personnel for the Company have designed the channel sampling program as the best way to properly evaluate the gold tenure and continuity on the various gold zones, as well as assist in the delineation of targets for a future diamond drilling program.

The Gunners Cove Gold Project is a new unexplored gold system that has now been traced intermittently for 18km along strike (N-S) and from 1.3 to 3.0km in width (E-W). To date, 15 new areas of gold mineralization have been discovered of which seven have been identified as high priority targets.

Since the initial gold discovery in September 2017, the Company has had excellent success not only in making new discoveries, but extending the area of gold mineralization substantially at the Gunners Cove Gold Project. Evaluation of the geological controls of the known gold mineralization can be summarized as follows:

Anomalous and moderate grade gold assays are associated with 2% to 10% pyrite nodules, discontinuous stringers, fragments and cubic crystals.

The gold zones are hosted in a geological distinctive unit of chaotic, multi-lithic breccia with a predominately graphitic and mudstone matrix. This unit is associated with regional thrust faulting and referred to as a melange.

The higher pyrite content appears to be associated with well-foliated (sheared) graphitic melange.

This melange can be mapped over horizontal widths of up to 1.3km, however the full extent of the melange is not understood at this time. The unit appears to be located at the base of a sedimentary-ultramfic package and has been extended as a discontinuous unit over an area measuring approximately 18km by 3km.

Anomalous silver, copper and molybdenum are also associated with the gold mineralization.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101.

For more information with respect to to the Gunners Cove Gold Property, please visit the Company's Web Page at www.whitemetalres.com .

About White Metal Resources Corp (TSXV: WHM):

White Metal Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company exploring for gold in Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of White Metal Resources Corp.

'Jean-Pierre Colin'

Jean-Pierre Colin, President, CEO and Director

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be 'forward-looking statements.'

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projection

For further information contact:

Michael Stares

684 Squier Street

Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada, P7B 4A8

Phone: (807) 628-7836 Fax (807) 475 7200

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/38270