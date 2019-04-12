White Ops : Names Tamer Hassan CEO

White Ops, the global leader in bot fraud protection, announced that its
Board of Directors has named co-founder Tamer Hassan Chief Executive
Officer. Effective today, Hassan will assume leadership of the Company
and will join the Board of Directors of White Ops.
Hassan succeeds Sandeep Swadia, who stepped down as CEO after two years
in the role. Concurrent with the CEO succession, Gene Fay, White Ops
General Manager, will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer,
reporting to Hassan.
“We've chosen a fearless leader at a time when White Ops is in a stage
of hyper-growth,” said White Ops Co-Founder and President, Michael
Tiffany. “As cybercrime becomes more pervasive throughout the digital
ecosystem, our ability to innovate and protect our customers has never
been more important. I’m excited to see Tamer move the company forward
with the speed required to capitalize on the opportunities in front of
us.”
Hassan, who has served as Chief Technology Officer since co-founding
White Ops in 2012, has successfully scaled White Ops technology to
support many of the Internet’s largest platforms while aggressively
pursuing the most sophisticated and malicious bot threats. He is
credited with being the lynchpin of the global consortium including the
FBI and Google that took down 3ve
in November 2018, the largest private sector collaboration in FBI
history. Prior to White Ops, Hassan was the founder and CEO of Compel
Data Technologies Inc., a software development and consulting company.
He also served as a Major in the U.S. Air Force where he was a decorated
officer who completed multiple combat deployments in Iraq and
Afghanistan as a Combat Search and Rescue helicopter pilot.
“I’m honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead this exceptional
organization of dedicated and talented professionals,” said Hassan. “We
continue to be passionate about our mission of securing the Internet
from the malicious bot activity that causes millions of dollars of
damage to enterprises and their customers each day. I look forward to
expanding into new markets and continuing our strong customer and
revenue growth in 2019 and beyond.”
Gene Fay brings 20 years of leadership experience to his new role of
Chief Operating Officer. Fay previously served as General Manager of IBM
Resilient, which he joined as VP of Sales and Technical Services in
2013. Before IBM, Gene founded FVF Partners, helping CEOs and senior
executives at early-stage high-tech companies to build and execute upon
their growth strategies. He has served as president of Nine Technology,
an online backup and recovery developer, as well as VP of worldwide
sales and global alliances for the security information and event
management business unit of RSA.
“White Ops is experiencing accelerated growth with the success of
significant new product capabilities, and the unprecedented industry
collaboration that took down 3ve,” said Fay. “It is a tremendous honor
to lead this team, and I am excited and eager to help further the
company’s success.”
