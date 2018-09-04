White Shark Announces Integration with Interactive Brokers

Newport Beach, CA, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Shark Fintech, Inc. (the “Company”), a revolutionary free algorithmic trading platform that allows its users to navigate volatility is now available for clients of Interactive Brokers that reside in the US.

For 40 years the IB Group has been building electronic access trading technology that delivers real advantages to traders, investors and institutions worldwide. Interactive Brokers Group and its affiliates' equity capital exceeds $6 billion. They are among the largest of electronic brokers with daily trades exceeding 700,000.

“White Shark is committed to selecting the right brokers to integrate on their platform to create the ultimate user experience.” Said Marc Wade, White Shark founder. “Interactive Brokers is one of the finest electronic platforms in the world. We are delighted that White Shark users will now be able to work with Interactive Brokers.”

White Shark’s real time artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms predict market situations enabling the realization of an opportunity as it forms. The app provides the user the ability to respond to changes in market conditions in real time. White Shark has simplified trading greatly by providing signals to guide the entry and exit of a trade. It targets anyone that wants to trade without having to know or learn traditional trading using complicated indicators.

To learn more, download the white shark app: www.whitesharkfintech.com

About White Shark

White Shark is an easy to use trading app for both the experienced and the beginner user that increases returns and mitigates risks. It utilizes high performance real time artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to generate color coded signals that tell our users what to buy and when to buy or sell virtually any security in the capital markets.

White Shark has the functionality to trade equities, futures, fiats, currencies, forex and crypto currencies globally. The app is free to use and provides a true enhanced user experience.

About interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is an automated global electronic broker that specializes in catering to financial professionals by offering state-of-the-art trading technology, superior execution capabilities, worldwide electronic access, and sophisticated risk management tools at exceptionally low costs. The brokerage trading platform utilizes the same innovative technology as the Company’s market making business, which specializes in routing orders and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and funds on more than 100 electronic exchanges and trading venues around the world. As an agency broker, we provide professional traders and investors with electronic access to stocks, options, futures, forex, bonds and mutual funds from a single IB Universal AccountSM. Employing proprietary software on a global communications network, Interactive Brokers is continuously integrating its software with a growing number of exchanges and trading venues into one automatically functioning, computerized platform that requires minimal human intervention.

www.interactivebrokers.com

