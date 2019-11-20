White & Weddle, P.C. : Announces Judgment Against Subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) for Breach of Contract and Fraud

White & Weddle, P.C. and Hamilton, Warren, Bovos & Adams announce that on November 20, 2019, a Judgment was entered (Case No. CJ-2015-40) against The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association, FKA The Bank of New York Trust Company, NA, as Successor to J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, NA as Trustee (“BNY Trust”) for fraud and breach of contract claims in the amount of $753,231.04. The jury awarded actual damages of $250,000.00 to the Plaintiff, Tonya Curell, and found by clear and convincing evidence that BNY Trust’s conduct was intentional with malice and awarded punitive damages of $500,000.00.

If you believe you have been affected by similar conduct on the part of BNY Trust, please contact:

WHITE & WEDDLE, P.C.

Joe E. White, Jr., Esq.

Charles C. Weddle III, Esq.

630 NE 63rd Street

Oklahoma City, OK 73105

(405) 858-8899

HAMILTON, WARREN, BOVOS & ADAMS

Marc Bovos, Esq.

P.O. Box 660

Poteau, Oklahoma 74953

(918) 647-9171

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120006013/en/