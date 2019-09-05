Log in
Whiteford Continues Growth in Richmond with Addition of Leading Business Attorney Dwight Hopewell

09/05/2019 | 10:07am EDT

Whiteford Taylor & Preston today announced that Dwight F. Hopewell has joined the firm in Richmond. A leading Richmond business attorney, Mr. Hopewell joins the firm as Senior Counsel.

“We are very pleased to welcome Dwight to the firm,” said Managing Partner Martin Fletcher. “He brings notable corporate experience, including significant securities experience, to our rapidly growing Richmond office.”

Mr. Hopewell is an experienced advisor to corporations in mergers and acquisitions, finance transactions, including equity offerings and debt financing, and securities matters. His securities experience includes advising public companies on reporting and filing requirements, public offerings and stock transfer issues. In addition, he advises on a wide range of commercial real estate matters, including the acquisition, divestiture and financing of unimproved and improved real property.

Vern Inge, Managing Partner of the Richmond office, said, “Quite a few of us have worked closely with Dwight over a period of many years, and know that our clients are extremely well served with him on our team. We are thrilled to welcome Dwight to our new space in Two James Center.”

About Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP: With over 170 attorneys, Whiteford, Taylor & Preston provides a comprehensive range of sophisticated, cost-effective business law and litigation services to clients ranging from innovative start-ups to middle market companies to global enterprises. Its growing Mid-Atlantic footprint includes sixteen offices in Delaware, D.C., Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.


© Business Wire 2019
