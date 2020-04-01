Whiteford Welcomes Litigation and Maritime Attorneys

Whiteford Taylor & Preston announces that Charles L. Simmons, Jr., and James R. Jeffcoat have joined the firm in Baltimore.

“We are delighted to welcome Charlie and James,” said Managing Partner Martin Fletcher. “Together, they are a formidable addition to an already deep litigation bench. Each also brings significant experience in the field of maritime law, growing our capabilities in that sector measurably.”

With nearly 25 years of experience as a litigator and trial lawyer, Mr. Simmons’ practice extends across business, commercial and insurance defense litigation, as well as insurance coverage, intellectual property, and maritime and construction law. He has significant experience in maritime law, including maritime insurance matters, and teaches maritime law at the University of Baltimore. He also has substantial in-court trial experience representing individuals who have suffered serious injury.

Mr. Jeffcoat is experienced in civil litigation in federal and state courts, including commercial litigation, insurance coverage and defense, admiralty and maritime disputes, and intellectual property litigation. He also has experience with patent infringement actions, including before the International Trade Commission. His practice includes in-court trial experience representing individuals who have suffered serious injury.

Said Mr. Simmons, “We’re excited to join Whiteford. It’s a compelling, full service platform for serving our clients and, at the same time, expanding our practices.”

_________________________

About Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP: With over 175 attorneys, Whiteford, Taylor & Preston provides a comprehensive range of sophisticated, cost-effective business law and litigation services to clients ranging from innovative start-ups to middle market companies to global enterprises. Our growing Mid-Atlantic footprint includes sixteen offices in Delaware, D.C., Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

