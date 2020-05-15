Whitewater Rafting Season Begins in West Virginia

Log in
05/15/2020 | 07:35am EDT

OAK HILL, W.Va., May 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- New River Gorge, whitewater rafting outfitters are excited to begin their 2020 season following guidelines set in place by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to modify operational procedures in order to provide COVID-19 safety precautions for outfitter guests and staff. ACE Adventure Resort in Oak Hill, West Virginia is excited to get back out on the river, after taking the past two months to make improvements to their 1,500-acre resort.

"We're looking forward to offering America's best whitewater again. After so much time cooped up at home we feel that a short drive to West Virginia for a rafting trip in the remote and scenic New River Gorge followed up by a night in one of our freestanding mountain cabins is just what people are craving!" said Haynes Mansfield, Marketing Director at ACE Adventure Resort. "We're closely following all guidelines from the state as they are being announced to ensure our guests can focus on having fun on the river, in our cabins, or any one of our on base activities."

The New River Gorge is located in a 70,000-acre scenic National River the provides guests of all experience levels opportunities to ride roller coaster like waves, breathe fresh mountain air, and bask in the nearly untouched, natural beauty of the Mountain State. This year ACE is offering free rafting trips on the family friendly Upper section of the New River Gorge to any child 6-11 years old that is accompanied by a full paying adult.

Guests will feel the wind in their hair as they soar through the treetops on ACE's 9 line zipline course, with exclusive views overlooking the The New River Gorge.

The Resort also offers mountain biking rentals, and miles of on site hiking trails as well as other guided adventures that will soon be opening. Private cabin rentals are also available for those wanting a full getaway in the mountains of West Virginia. All state and federal guidelines for cleaning and sanitizing cabins and equipment will be stringently followed.

For more information on ACE Adventure Resort, please visit https://aceraft.com/

IMAGE LINKS FOR MEDIA:
[1] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0515s2p-ace-adventure-zipline-300dpi.jpg
[2] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0515s2p-ace-adventure-rafting-300dpi.jpg

News Source: ACE Adventure Resort

Related link: https://aceraft.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/whitewater-rafting-season-begins-in-west-virginia/
