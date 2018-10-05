Log in
Whiting Petroleum Corporation : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

10/05/2018 | 05:39pm CEST

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) will release its third quarter 2018 financial and operating results on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 after the market closes. A conference call with investors, analysts and other interested parties is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT, 9:00 a.m. MT) on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 to discuss Whiting's third quarter 2018 financial and operating results. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call by clicking on the following link: http://dpregister.com/10125055. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique telephone number and PIN to gain immediate access on the day of the call.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may join the live call by dialing: (877) 328-5506 (U.S.), (866) 450-4696 (Canada) or (412) 317-5422 (International) to be connected to the call. Presentation slides will be available at http://www.whiting.com by clicking on the “Investor Relations” box on the menu and then on the link titled "Presentations & Events."

A telephonic replay will be available beginning one to two hours after the call on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 and continuing through Wednesday, November 7, 2018. You may access this replay at (877) 344-7529 (U.S.), (855) 669-9658 (Canada) or (412) 317-0088 (International) and enter the replay access code 10125055.

About Whiting Petroleum Corporation

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, a Delaware corporation, is an independent oil and gas company that explores for, develops, acquires and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company’s largest projects are in the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota and Niobrara play in northeast Colorado. The Company trades publicly under the symbol WLL on the New York Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit http://www.whiting.com.


© Business Wire 2018
