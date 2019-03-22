Whiting USA Trust II : Announces Trust Annual Report on Form 10-K Filing

Whiting USA Trust II (OTC: WHZT) announced today that it filed a copy of
the Trust’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2018 on the Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval (EDGAR)
system maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.
The Trust filings are also available on the Trust’s website at http://whitingwhz.investorhq.businesswire.com.
In addition, the Trust will provide electronic and paper copies of its
recent filings free of charge upon request to the Trustee.
