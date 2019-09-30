Log in
Whitsons School Nutrition® Hosts World-Renowned Chef David Burke as Guest Chef at Middletown Township Public Schools

09/30/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Islandia, NY, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitsons School Nutrition at Middletown Township Public Schools in Middletown, NJ is pleased to host accomplished chef David Burke at the district’s High School South. Blurring the lines between chef, artist, entrepreneur and inventor, Chef David Burke is one of the leading pioneers in American cooking today. His fascination with ingredients and the art of the meal has fueled a thirty-year career marked by creativity, critical acclaim and the introduction of revolutionary products and cooking techniques.

On October 2, 2019 Chef Burke will make a special guest chef appearance for students at Middletown’s High School South, where he will prepare his special Breadless Chicken Parma for students to enjoy. 

“I am pleased to have been invited by Whitsons to be a guest chef at Middletown Township.  I hope that my visit inspires young culinarians and encourages students to create innovative dishes of their own,” said Chef Burke. 

“We are thrilled to host a world-renowned chef such as David Burke,” said Craig Whitcomb, Vice President of Operations at Whitsons. “He is a culinary pioneer and a legend in the industry. We are fortunate to be able to partner with him at Middletown, as he shares his knowledge of food with the students and community that we serve.” 

A graduate of The Culinary Institute of America and a student at École Lenôtre Pastry School in Plaisir, France, Burke worked with such legendary chefs as Pierre Troisgros, George Blanc, Marc Meneau, Daniel Boulud, Charlie Palmer and Waldy Malouf. Burke’s mastery of French culinary technique and his unique American creativity were confirmed at the age of 26, receiving Three Stars for the River Café from the New York Times. Burke was then chosen by his peers to represent the USA at The International Culinary Competition and won France’s coveted Meilleurs Ouvriers de France Diplôme d’Honneur; the only American to ever achieve this honor. He also won the Nippon Award for Excellence from the government of Japan, for overall skill and technique. 

Throughout the past twenty years, Burke has led wide-ranging and innovative restaurant concepts. In 1992, he opened the well-known Park Avenue Café with Smith & Wollensky CEO Alan Stillman. In 1996, he became vice president of culinary development for the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group. In 2003, Burke branched out on his own to start his first ever proprietary and highly praised restaurant, David Burke & Donatella.

About Whitsons School Nutrition® 

Whitsons School Nutrition provides a wide range of highly customized dining services to public schools, with a strong focus on nutritious, high-quality meals made from wholesome, fresh ingredients. Whitsons has a long and proud history of excellence and growth since 1979 and is setting new standards for the foodservice industry with wholesome foods and family values. For more information, please visit www.whitsons.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter

Attachment 

Karen Dittrich
Whitsons Culinary Group
6318895286
dittrichk@whitsons.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
