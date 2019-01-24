Log in
Who Needs Prince Charming? Strong Women Reign this Valentine's Day

01/24/2019

DENVER, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewelry designer BB Becker noticed a jewelry trend that shows women are taking charge of their own happiness. While his engraved sterling silver creations feature hundreds of inspirational and romantic quotes, one has become a breakout star:

"Strong Women. May we know them, may we raise them, may we be them."

While most marketers focus on the ruffles and ribbons representative of romantic love around Valentine's Day, Becker noticed a distinct shift in consumer behavior. "Based on our sales, we see women are celebrating each other and themselves," he said. "Valentine's Day is no longer just about romance. It's about celebrating the people we love in all kinds of ways."

Women are purchasing pieces from The Strong Women Collection. for their mothers, grandmothers, daughters, sisters, friends, and even themselves. "Think about the strongest woman you know. She was probably raised by a woman who was equally strong and if she has a daughter, you know she's being raised to understand her own power as well," said BB. "We've found entire families celebrating their bonds of strength by wearing pieces from this collection."

Infused with Strength
Each piece features distinctive handwritten script by BB's wife, Jo Becker. "She infuses strength, grace, and compassion into her work," said BB. It complements the energy he breathes into the jewelry designs. The artist draws on more than thirty years of experience as a Tai Chi Master to infuse spiritual energy into each piece. "I strive to connect with the universe's divine flow and capture its loving vibrations in each necklace and bracelet."

Valentine's Day Gifts
The Strong Women Collection features sterling silver necklaces and bracelets. From a statement pyramid link bracelet, to a delicate classic necklace, and a casual wrist cord, there is a great gift option for every strong woman in your life.

About BB Becker
Established in 2002, BB Becker is a Denver-based jewelry company that uses a proprietary process to inscribe inspirational handwritten quotes on sterling silver creations. Designer BB Becker is a Tai Chi Master who infuses each of his designs with the universal energy of harmony and grace. For more information visit bbbecker.com.  

Media Contact:
Mark Becker
303-917-4197
208208@email4pr.com  

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/who-needs-prince-charming-strong-women-reign-this-valentines-day-300783323.html

SOURCE BB Becker


