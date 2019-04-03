Who are PG&E's new directors?

The California energy company faces crushing liabilities related to wildfires in 2017 and 2018 that killed dozens of people and destroyed thousands of homes.

Effective as of PG&E's next in-person board meeting, seven current directors will step down, the company said.

It will retain three directors: Fred Fowler, Richard Kelly and Eric Mullins. Johnson will stand for election as the 14th director at the company's annual meeting.

The following is a list of PG&E's new directors and their credentials.

- Jeffrey Bleich is a partner at law firm Dentons and has served as U.S. ambassador to Australia and special counsel to former U.S. President Barack Obama.

- Nora Mead Brownell is the co-founder of energy consulting firm Espy Energy Solutions and has served as the commissioner of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

- Richard Barrera is the founder of asset management firm Roystone Capital Management and has over 20 years of experience in the asset management industry.

- Cheryl Campbell most recently served as senior vice president of electric and gas utility Xcel Energy Inc.

- Michael Leffell is the chairman of financial tech company Canoe Software and is also the founder of privately held Portage Partners.

- Kenneth Liang is the former head of restructurings at Oaktree Capital Group LLC's investment strategy fund, Oaktree Capital Management Opportunities Fund.

- Dominique Mielle serves as a director at Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp and Studio City International Holdings Ltd.

- Meridee Moore is the founder and CEO of alternative asset manager Watershed Asset Management and has over 25 years of experience in investment and restructuring.

- Kristine Schmidt is a former adviser to the FERC commissioner and has over 35 years of experience in the electricity industry.

- Alejandro Wolff is a director of Albemarle Corp and a former U.S. ambassador to Chile.

