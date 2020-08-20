Log in
08/20/2020 | 02:47pm EDT

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Allergy Alert for Undeclared Soy (Soy Milk) in Vegan Vanilla Cake Issued by Whole Foods Market Stores in Seven States

When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Read AnnouncementView Product Photos
Summary
Company Announcement Date:August 20, 2020FDA Publish Date:August 20, 2020Product Type:Food & Beverages
Bakery Product/Mix
Allergens Reason for Announcement:
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared Soy
Company Name:Whole Foods MarketBrand Name:
Brand Name(s)
Whole Foods Market
Product Description:
Product Description
8-20-2020, Whole Foods Market
Company Announcement

Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling Vegan Vanilla Cake from 21 stores across Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and one store in Tallahassee, Florida, due to an undeclared soy (soy milk) allergen. People who have a food allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or lifethreatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The affected product was sold as whole, 6-inch cakes in both the cake case and self-serve areas of the Bakery Department. The product was packaged in plastic dome containers with Whole Foods Market scale labels, a PLU code of 41070 and product sell-by date through August 24, 2020. All affected product has been removed from store shelves.

No allergic reactions have been reported to date. The recall was initiated when a Team Member conducting a labeling audit identified the missing ingredient.

Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

Company Contact Information
Consumers: 1-844-936-8255
Media:Rachel Malish Rachel.malish@wholefoods.com
Product Photos

Disclaimer

FDA - Food and Drug Administration published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 18:46:25 UTC
