Whole Foods Market : Celebrates Prime Members with Exclusive Deals on Customer Favorites Through Prime Day

Prime members who spend $10 at Whole Foods Market get $10 credit to use on Amazon for Prime Day

Exclusive Weekly Deep Discounts on Summertime Favorites

Just ask ‘Alexa, what are my Whole Foods deals?’

Amazon and Whole Foods Market are offering some of the deepest discounts of the year on summertime favorites in celebration of Prime Day. In addition, Prime members who spend $10 at Whole Foods Market in store or on Prime Now will receive a $10 credit to use on Amazon for Prime Day. This offer is available until July 16. Visit wholefoods.com/primeday to learn more.

“To celebrate our Prime members in an even bigger way this year we will add an additional week of amazing exclusive deals on peak-of-season produce and high-quality grocery favorites, on top of our hugely popular spend $10, get $10 offer,” said John Mackey, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Whole Foods Market. “Prime members can save more than ever before on summertime favorites they love and the Whole Foods Market quality they trust.”

“Prime members have already saved over $250 million in exclusive deals shopping at Whole Foods Market and now we’re offering even more savings in celebration of Prime Day this year, adding three times the number of Prime Member deals to this year’s celebration,” said Stephenie Landry, Vice President, Amazon Retail. “Prime Day is designed to offer something for every member, so whether you’re shopping on Amazon, in-store at Whole Foods Market, or on Prime Now, our goal is to delight customers and offer the best deals on the season’s most popular items.”

Spend $10, get $10: Prime members who spend $10 at Whole Foods Market via in-store purchases or on Prime Now from July 3 to July 16 receive a $10 credit to use on Amazon for Prime Day, when they scan the Prime Code in their Whole Foods Market or Amazon app at checkout in store, or when they order delivery via Prime Now.

Exclusive offers on select seasonal items from July 10 through July 16, while supplies last— some of the top Prime Day deals featured at Whole Foods Market include:

Organic red cherries, $3.99/lb., save $3/lb.

Organic strawberries, 1 lb. container, 2/$5

Organic yellow peaches and nectarines, $2.49/lb.

Organic blueberries, 18 oz., $3.99

Organic air-chilled, no-antibiotics-ever whole chicken, $2.19/lb.

Wild-caught sockeye salmon fillets, $9.99/lb.

Animal welfare rated St. Louis Ribs, $3.99/lb.

RXBAR bars and nut butters, 40 percent off

Orgain organic plant based protein powders, 40 percent off

Self-serve mochi ice creams, 50 percent off

Ben & Jerry’s and Talenti pints, 2/$6

365 Everyday Value trail mixes, 35 percent off

Alaffia beauty and body care, 40 percent off

Hydration sale, reusable water bottles, 30 percent off

Plus, even more Prime Member deals, 10 percent off sale items, and additional daily deals

How to Save

Prime members who spend $10 in a single transaction in store from July 3 to July 16 and scan their Prime Code in the Whole Foods Market or Amazon app, or provide their linked phone number at checkout, will receive a $10 credit that will be automatically applied to their Amazon account and can be used on Amazon during Prime Day. Prime members who spend $10 on a single Prime Now order from Whole Foods Market from July 3 to July 16 are also eligible for a $10 credit that can be used on Amazon for Prime Day.

Prime members can learn more about Prime Day offers and weekly deals by asking “Alexa, what are my Whole Foods deals?” Or visit wholefoods.com/primeday to learn more. Amazon Prime Day starts at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 am ET on Monday, July 15.

Hands-free Grocery Shopping with Alexa

Whole Foods Market customers can use their Alexa enabled devices to add items to their shopping list via voice and access anytime on the Amazon or Alexa App. Just try, “Alexa, add bananas to my shopping list” to start building a list. Prime customers can also build their cart for 2-hour delivery via Prime Now– just try, “Alexa, add eggs to my Whole Foods cart.”

Prime Members Shopping Whole Foods Market

In addition to the Prime member celebrations for Prime Day 2019, Amazon and Whole Foods Market have made benefits available year-round, like deep discounts on dozens of select popular products each week, an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items throughout Whole Foods Market stores, delivery in as little as an hour from Whole Foods Market stores through Prime Now in more than 88 metros, and eligible Prime members receive 5% back on Whole Foods Market purchases when using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card.

