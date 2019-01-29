Whole Foods Market Enters the Endocannabinoid Category with Emerald Health Bioceuticals

Endo Line is World's First Non-Cannabis Nutritional Supplement Supporting Human Endocannabinoid System to Launch in Major Retailer



San Diego, CA, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Health Bioceuticals (EHB), a leading provider of nutritional supplements formulated to support the human endocannabinoid system, today announced that its award-winning Endo product line is now available nationwide in Whole Foods Market.



Cannabis-based products, including CBD, are not legally allowed to be sold in traditional health, food, drug and grocery stores, in accordance with federal law. To address this concern and consumer demand, EHB created the world’s first line of nutritional supplements formulated to support the human endocannabinoid system (ECS) while being completely cannabis and CBD-free. This innovation allows national resellers such as Whole Foods Market and Amazon.com and global resellers like iHerb.com to participate in this booming category.

Borrowing from the world-renowned Scientific Advisory Board of its pharma siblings in the Emerald group of companies, EHB identified six non-cannabis, herbal and botanical compounds that influence the human endocannabinoid system. Preliminary research suggests the novel composition, trade-named PhytoCann®, supports the human endocannabinoid system well beyond CBD and is non-psychoactive. Unlike CBD, implicated in failed drug tests, EHB’s products are 100% legal and drug test compliant.

EHB piqued the interest of Whole Foods Market executives after winning “Best in Show” from a leading trade organization within the natural products industry. Its line of five award-winning products allows Whole Foods Market to offer its customers a safe, legal and effective alternative to CBD.

The EHB line includes products to address consumers’ most common health complaints: sleep, mood, calm, brain health and inflammation. (Endo Sleep, Endo Bliss, Endo Calm, Endo Brain, Endo Inflame)

“Your body makes its very own cannabinoids, called “endo”cannabinoids, and our products support the human endocannabinoid system as a whole to foster optimal health and wellness,” said Jade Beutler, EHB CEO. “We are thrilled with Whole Foods Market’s recognition, comprehension, and forward thinking by offering our products to address an exploding category. They are now able to offer these products to people of all walks of life or state of health in a safe, legal and responsible way.”

Emerald’s Endo products are now available online and in 470 Whole Foods Market stores nationwide.

Earlier this month, EHB announced the closing of its joint venture, called Emerald Health Naturals, with Emerald Health Therapeutics (TSXV: EMH; OTCQX: EMHTF), which will launch the Endo line in Canada and further introduce the product line into the retail marketplace in other countries.

About The Endo Product Line*

Endo Brain - Naturally supports mental acuity and cognition by nurturing and nourishing your endocannabinoid system.

Endo Sleep - Enjoy restful and rejuvenating sleep by naturally supporting your endocannabinoid system, optimal health and vitality.

Endo Calm - Naturally address your body’s response to stress and anxiety by supporting your endocannabinoid system and optimal health and vitality.

Endo Bliss - Naturally supports a positive outlook and resistance to daily pressures by nurturing and nourishing your endocannabinoid system.



Endo Inflame - Naturally promote your body’s healthy response to pain and inflammation by supporting your endocannabinoid system for optimal health and vitality.



* These statements made herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Emerald Health Bioceuticals

Emerald Health Bioceuticals is a global leader in the research and development of cannabis-free nutritional supplements that support the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS is a biological system that plays a vital role in the orchestration, maintenance, and balance of human health and well-being. Emerald’s nutritional supplements activate the endocannabinoid system through its proprietary Phyto-Cann® Complex, which is formulated with non-cannabis herbal and botanical cannabinoids that may favorably impact the ECS. The award-winning over-the-counter product line includes: Endo Sleep, Endo Inflame, Endo Brain, Endo Bliss, and Endo Calm. Emerald is part of the Emerald Health group , which is broadly focused on developing pharmaceutical, botanical, and nutraceutical products that may provide wellness and medical benefits by interacting with the human body’s endocannabinoid system.





Please contact Emerald Health Bioceuticals at info@emeraldhealthbio.com for more information.