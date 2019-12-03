Whole/universal life, term life, and accident have highest voluntary benefit ownership rates finds Eastbridge Consulting Group

In addition, among employees in businesses with 10 or more employees, 44% own at least one voluntary product, which represents a slight increase from 41% in our 2015 study. Ownership varied by employer size with the 50-99 employee segment having the highest ownership rate at 54% and the 1,000-2,499 segment having the lowest ownership rate of 39%. Compared to 2015, there were slight increases in the 500-999 and 10,000+ employee segments.
The number of voluntary products owned by those owning at least one voluntary product has remained about the same as our 2015 study. Two-thirds of employees continue to own more than one voluntary product. Employees working for businesses with fewer than 1,000 employees are more likely to own more than one voluntary product.