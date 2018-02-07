Wholesale prices in 2018: +2.7% on 2017

Wholesale selling prices, December 2018
-1.2% on the previous month
+2.5% on the same month a year earlier
Enlarge pictureWIESBADEN - In 2018 the average index of selling prices in wholesale trade was 2.7% higher than the average index of 2017, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis)
In December 2018 the index increased by 2.5%, compared with December 2017. In November 2018 and in October 2018 the annual rates of change had been +3.5% and +4.0%, respectively.
From November 2018 to December 2018 the index fell by 1.2%.
More detailed data and long time series are available in table Index of wholesale prices (61281-0004) in the -Online database.
