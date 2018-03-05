Wholesale prices in September 2018: +3.5% on September 2017

Wholesale selling prices, September 2018

+0.4% on the previous month

+3.5% on the same month a year earlier

Enlarge pictureWIESBADEN - As reported by the Federal Statistical Office, the selling prices in wholesale trade increased by 3.5% in September 2018 from the corresponding month of the preceding year. In August 2018 and in July 2018 the annual rates of change were +3.8% and +3.6%, respectively.

From August 2018 to September 2018 the index rose by 0.4%.

The Federal Statistical Office of Germany for the first time presents the results of the recalculation of the selling prices in wholesale trade on base 2015 = 100.



More detailed data and long time series are available in table Index of wholesale prices (61281-0002) in the -Online database.

For further information:

Selling prices in wholesale trade,

tel: +49 (0) 611 / 75 35 10,

contact form

