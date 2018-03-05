Wholesale prices in September 2018: +3.5% on September 2017

Wholesale selling prices, September 2018
+0.4% on the previous month
+3.5% on the same month a year earlier
Enlarge pictureWIESBADEN - As reported by the Federal Statistical Office, the selling prices in wholesale trade increased by 3.5% in September 2018 from the corresponding month of the preceding year. In August 2018 and in July 2018 the annual rates of change were +3.8% and +3.6%, respectively.
From August 2018 to September 2018 the index rose by 0.4%.
The Federal Statistical Office of Germany for the first time presents the results of the recalculation of the selling prices in wholesale trade on base 2015 = 100.
More detailed data and long time series are available in table Index of wholesale prices (61281-0002) in the -Online database.
