Wholesome Sweeteners : 10 Alternative Sugar Recipes To Start Your Year Off In A Healthy Way

A new year means a new chance to meet your healthy eating goals. A good way to start is by looking into healthier alternative sugar options. Wholesome products like Organic Honey , Organic Stevia , and Organic ZeroSugar Erythritol are used in these recipes to help you make healthier eating choices and can be used for Paleo or Keto-friendly diets. Swap out the refined GMO white sugar and start your year off in a healthy way.

Breakfast

Healthy Chocolate Protein Pancakes

Who says a healthy breakfast has to be boring? Look no further than this recipe for Healthy Chocolate Protein Pancakes , which uses Wholesome Organic Stevia . This delicious chocolatey breakfast is also gluten-free and packs a protein punch!

Paleo Honey Nut Banana Bread

For a sweet treat that works for breakfast, dessert, or a delectable snack without crashing your diet, this Paleo Honey Nut Banana Bread gets its sweetness from Wholesome Organic Honey and is also Gluten Free! For an added delicious touch, drizzle Wholesome Organic Raw Unfiltered Honey on top.

Lunch or Dinner

Keto Meat Lovers' Pizza Roll-Ups

Craving pizza? These Keto Meat Lovers' Pizza Roll-Ups will satisfy. Our Wholesome Organic ZeroSugar Erythritol is Keto certified, so you don't need to worry about going off track! Use your favorite Italian meats for the filling - try salami, capicola, prosciutto, or try cooked ground meats like ground beef, ground turkey or Italian sausage.

Honey Sriracha Shrimp Stir Fry

This Honey Sriracha Shrimp Stir Fry , using Wholesome Organic Raw Unfiltered White Honey , is a perfect option if you're prepping meals for the week. All these ingredients come together for a meal that can be ready in about 20 minutes and - since it uses one skillet - is easy for cleanup!

Honey Balsamic Mushroom Steaks

These Honey Balsamic Mushroom Steaks are perfect as a main dish for vegetarians or can be sliced and added to sandwiches, pasta, or salads. The recipe uses our Wholesome Organic Honey with assorted spices and balsamic vinegar for a simple marinade that is quite delicious.

Beverages

Honey Ginger Tea

There's nothing worse than feeling under the weather, especially in the cold winter months. When you need a soothing drink, our recipe for Honey Ginger Tea will be the cure. Simply add Wholesome Organic Honey , fresh ginger, and a cinnamon stick to hot water.

Basil Grapefruit Stevia Spritzer

If you're looking to decrease your soda intake this year, this Basil Grapefruit Stevia Spritzer is a tasty and refreshing alternative. Made with Wholesome Organic Stevia , fresh fruit, and sparkling water, you likely won't miss the other stuff!

Keto Root Beer

If you need your root beer fix, you'll love this next recipe. This Keto Root Beer is perfect for a Keto or low-carb option because it's sweetened with Wholesome Organic ZeroSugar Erythritol .

Dessert

Keto Lemon Snowballs

Looking for an easy, low-maintenance dessert option with no baking required? Try these no-bake Keto Lemon Snowballs . By combining Wholesome Organic ZeroSugar Erythritol with cream cheese, lemon juice, and unsweetened shredded coconut, this tasty treat comes together in no time. You can also roll in toasted chopped almonds to make Almond Lemon Truffles.

Dairy-Free Stevia Cream Puffs

If you're following a dairy-free diet, these Dairy-Free Stevia Cream Puffs are perfect for a light dessert. These cream puffs are filled with coconut cream just before serving and are sweetened with Wholesome Organic Stevia.

What Wholesome recipes are you looking to try in the new year?