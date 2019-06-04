Wholesome Sweeteners : A Dozen Donut Recipe Ideas for a Sweet Summer

Celebrate summer with the sweetest indulgence - donuts or doughnuts - however you choose to spell it! Enjoy for breakfast, dessert, and all of your special occasions. Trying to be good? We've got some better-for-you donut recipes too. Here are a dozen of our favorite recipes and ideas to ensure you never run out of sweet treats.

Is there ever a better combination than chocolate and peanut butter? These are a crowd pleaser, even for your gluten-free friends.

2. Meyer Lemon Blackberry Vegan Donuts

This recipe just screams summer and you won't believe these are Vegan, made with Wholesome Organic Powdered Sugar.

3. Vegan Blackberry Donuts

Donuts made with fresh blackberries… that makes them healthy right? A lemon glaze makes these over-the-top delicious. Try using Wholesome Fair Trade Organic Cane Sugar.

4. Use donut holes as a cake decoration!

We love this simple, yet mouthwatering cake decorating idea. Audrey used Wholesome Organic Vanilla Frosting in this creation.

If you don't have donut pans, bake them in muffin form instead. Best. Muffins. Ever.

Take your party to the next level with a DONUT WALL!

Donut walls are the best thing to happen to weddings. But really, they work for any event.

Why not combine two favorite breakfast in one? This lower sugar recipe is sweetened with our ZeroSugar Organic Erythritol and Blue Agave. You can test out your favorite cereals to see which makes the best donut topping.

You can never have too many gluten-free donut recipes. These are made with Wholesome Organic Coconut Palm Sugar.

Doughnut Waffles

Use Wholesome Organic Cane Sugar in this recipe for Doughnut Waffles with Maple Glaze.

Turn donut holes into cake pops

Make donut holes ahead of time then add sticks and toppings. So easy! Here are lots of fun decorating ideas.

Kids and adults alike will love this donut recipe topped with our fruit-flavored Surf Sweets Organic Jelly Beans.

Host your own donut decorating party

Choose one of the recipes in this post and bake your donuts ahead of time. Set up a table with tons of toppings. Here are some ideas to get you started: Wholesome Organic Frosting, sprinkles, shredded coconut, and Surf Sweets Organic Jelly Beans.

We hope you enjoy. Tag @WholesomeSweet #WholesomeSweet if you try any of these donut recipes!