Wholesome Sweeteners : Win a Keto Gift Basket from Wholesome and Edward & Sons for Healthy Spring Baking

04/12/2019 | 06:43pm EDT

There's no reason you can't enjoy Easter baking while sticking to health goals. We've partnered with our friends at Edward & Sons for a fun Instagram giveaway to help you get ready for all your spring and summer baking needs. Edward & Sons is a family-owned company that supplies natural and organic vegetarian products. We love that they're a one-stop shop for discovering healthy foods and ingredients!

One lucky winner will get a basket filled with better-for-you baking ingredients. Included are Wholesome's Keto Certified Organic Sweeteners including Organic Erythritol & Organic Stevia, as well as Edward & Sons' delicious Organic Coconut Oil, Toasted Coconut Flakes, Shredded Coconut Flakes, Coconut Cream, Heavy Coconut Cream, Coconut Milk and Creamed Coconut.

What would you make with all of these amazing ingredients? Read our suggestions below.

Keto Orange Raspberry Almond Muffins

Wholesome Organic Erythritol and Edward & Sons Organic Coconut Oil would work perfectly for this recipe for Keto Orange Raspberry Almond Muffins. These muffins are a great option to serve at Easter brunch for guests who are looking for a healthier alternative. You can find many more Keto-friendly recipes on our website.

Keto Almond Pecan Coconut Clusters

If you love making your own granola, you'll want to make this right away! A nut mixture with Edward & Sons Organic Coconut Oil, Wholesome Organic Erythritol, and Edward & Sons Shredded Coconut Flakes are all you need for this delightful Keto Almond Pecan Coconut Clusters recipe. Have a tasty snack before the meal or as a light treat for dessert, or serve with plain Greek Yogurt for a heartier appetizer.

Don't forget to head over to Wholesome's Instagram and enter our giveaway April 19th-21st 2019.

How to enter:

  1. On Instagram, Follow @WholesomeSweet
  2. On Instagram, Follow @EdwardsAndSons
  3. Like the Keto giveaway post on Instagram
  4. Tag a friend in the Keto giveaway post on Instagram

Contest begins at 9:00 AM CST on April 19, 2019 and will end at 12:00 PM CST on April 21st. The winner will be notified on Instagram. Only 1 winner will be selected. The winner must share a valid shipping address in the continental USA. Must be at least 18 years old to enter and win. Gift basket will contain a small assortment of Wholesome Organic Stevia & Erythritol and Edwards & Sons Coconut products all to be chosen by Wholesome. Contest only available to residents of the continental USA.

Best of luck!

Disclaimer

Wholesome Sweeteners Inc. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 22:42:01 UTC
