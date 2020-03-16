Why Are Markets So Volatile? It's Not Just the -2

When markets fall and volatility soars, sellers of put options -- which give the buyer the right to sell at a certain price, and which typically rise in value as the market falters -- can be caught in a bind. They scramble to dump shares and stock futures to try to hedge or to minimize their growing losses.

Data firm SqueezeMetrics estimates that for every percentage-point fall in stocks, trading firms need to sell $30 billion in stocks to hedge their stances. Those same firms need to buy that much when the market jumps one percent. Hence, still more volatility.

In some ways, these trading techniques are similar to "portfolio insurance," the hedging strategy popular in the late 1980s, when investors' computers sold stock futures at the first sign of a decline to protect against deeper losses. On Oct. 19, 1987, that tactic led to more computerized selling and a rout of more than 22% in the Dow.

"It's adding to the severity of these rips up and down," said Tobias Hekster, who has been trading options for more than two decades and is co-chief investment officer of hedge fund True Partner Capital.

As of Monday, the S&P 500 has moved up or down by at least 4% for six consecutive sessions, the longest streak since November 1929, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The market's move triggered trading halts for the first time since 1997.

London's Aspect Capital automatically reduced positions in oil and other assets on March 9. The $7.2 billion firm spread its activity throughout the day, rather than sell at the opening of trading, according to Christopher Reeve, director of risk. That would suggest the firm didn't exacerbate the collapse in oil prices.

"If markets get more volatile, our positions get smaller," said Mr. Reeve, whose firm has funds that have both gained and lost money so far this year.

Further magnifying moves is how tough it can be to complete trades in times of stress. Big banks have backed away from trading over the past decade, leaving fewer players in many markets. The trades that get done can move prices more, causing greater tumult.

It's become harder to trade assets from Treasurys to stocks and derivatives during the selloff. The number of Treasurys available to buy or sell near the best prices has dropped and is near levels not seen since late 2008, according to JPMorgan data. It became more onerous to trade S&P 500 futures and stocks, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which said in a March 3 note to clients that the dynamic was contributing to rallies and selloffs.

Dean Curnutt, chief of New York-based brokerage Macro Risk Advisors, said he has considered leading clients away from trading certain stock options because of this concern.

Options are handy when investors are fearful of stock declines and can provide a buffer against losses. If it's tough to trade them in times of stress, that could leave investors handcuffed.

That was the case recently with options on iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond Exchange-Traded Fund, a high-yield-bond ETF that has recorded steep price declines. "I would call it untradeable. The frictions are so high," said Mr. Curnutt. "Maybe the best defense is just unwinding your portfolio to return to cash."

The result? Likely more volatility.