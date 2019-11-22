Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Why Are Supply Chain Executives Concerned? SpendEdge Identifies Challenges for Strategic Sourcing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 11:20am EST

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on challenges for strategic sourcing – what’s bothering supply chain executives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005353/en/

Organizations often associate the sourcing process with purchasing at the lowest cost. However, it has evolved with the passage of time. It eliminates sourcing based on unjustified preferences and helps organizations gain the best long-term value. It also emphasizes the entire life-cycle of products rather than simply concerning the price of purchasing. Moreover, in the strategic sourcing process decisions are based on facts, analysis, and market intelligence to bring about savings.

At SpendEdge, we understand that supply chain executives have to make decisions on collaborative designing, fixing the requirement specification, and switching to new suppliers. And to help you understand better, we have highlighted the top challenges for strategic sourcing.

Challenges for Strategic Sourcing

Total cost of ownership vs. invoice price

CPOs often make sourcing decisions based on invoices prices. But when different variables such as freight cost, inventory cost, installation cost, maintenance cost, MOQ’s, trade barriers, duties come into play, they start facing predicaments in calculating the total cost of ownership.

Calculating the total cost of ownership can be an arduous task due to the numerous variables involved in it. Book a free demo to access our smart procurement solutions.

Off-shore vs. near shore

Sourcing in bigger companies has gotten complex over time. They vary as per geographic region. Near shoring reduces lead time and minimizes transportation costs but it is not possible with off-shoring. Companies have to face fewer cultural and language barriers. To know more about near shoring and offshoring processes, get in touch with our experts now!

Supplier base rationalization

Rationalizing supplier base is imperative for companies to manage relationships effectively. This requires companies to analyze the current profile of vendors, find redundancy, check prices, lead time, and quality. They also need to identify if multiple vendors are producing the same parts simultaneously. This does not mean reducing the supplier base to an alarmingly low level.

To know more about the challenges of strategic sourcing, read the complete article here!

You may also like:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Request free proposal to know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:42aGUIDELINE GEO PUBL : Amazing discovery of another Viking ship
PU
11:42aKARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES : Final Results for The Year To 31 May 2019
PU
11:42aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : In a first, IBM's computer debater faces off against itself
AQ
11:41a280 CapMarkets Chief Marketing and Corporate Development Officer Silvia Davi and Century 21 Stores Chief Financial and Information Officer Norm Veit Join Tuesday's Children Board of Directors
PR
11:41aIROBOT ROOMBA I7, 980 & 960 BLACK FRIDAY DEALS FOR 2019 : Best Early Roomba Robot Vacuum Cleaner Savings Researched by The Consumer Post
BU
11:40aASCENCIO : Statement of the Statutory Manager - Consolidated results for financial year 2018-2019
AQ
11:39aCommunity associations institute (cai) releases new homeowners guide for holiday & religious displays
GL
11:37aMAJESTIC WINE : Volume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
11:37aDYNATRACE : Latest management zone update improves collaboration for Synthetic monitoring
PU
11:37aCVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPEAN OPPORTUNITIES : Net Asset Value Weekly to 08 Nov 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's electric pickup breaks the mould with angular design and armored glass
2China's Xi says he wants to work out initial trade deal with U.S.
3THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION : Schwab In Talks To Buy Rival Broker -- WSJ
4XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Xerox Considers a Hostile Bid for HP -- WSJ
5EXCLUSIVE: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty brands – sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group