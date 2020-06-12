Log in
Why Banks Must Leverage Big Data: Quantzig's Recent Article Explains

06/12/2020 | 12:04pm EDT

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm announces the completion of its recent article that presents comprehensive insights into the role of ‘BIG DATA IN BANKING’.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200612005399/en/

Big Data in Banking: Why is it Important? (Graphic: Business Wire)

What’s in it for you?

  • Understand the benefits of big data in banking
  • Learn why banks must expand their analytics capabilities
  • Gain insights on why embedding big data analytics into decision making is crucial for banks

The biggest challenge facing banks today revolves around the effective management of big data. We’ve got the right solutions to help you address such issues in the least possible time frame. Talk to our analytics experts to learn more.

The new digital economy is creating significant disruptions and new opportunities for financial service providers. With new technological advancements paving their way into the banking industry, banks have started realizing the potential of big data in enhancing security and operations. At Quantzig, we believe that big data in banking plays a pivotal role in driving end-to-end digital transformations. And to help our clients from the banking sector, we offer advanced big data analytics services that are focused on delivering valuable results through data-backed decisions. Analyzing the current scenario, and its implication on the digital economy, Quantzig's banking analytics experts suggest that banks and other financial service providers must respond quickly and set up action plans that focus on driving end-to-end digital transformation.

Big data in banking plays a crucial role in driving profitable growth and success in the long-run. Request a FREE proposal to learn more about our capabilities and how we can help you grow.

According to Quantzig’s big data analytics experts, “The banking sector has undergone a significant paradigm shift due to business model transformations, new technologies, and the changing regulatory landscape.”

Big Data in Banking: What are the benefits?

1: Improves customer experience

Big data in banking can help banking companies to gain a 360-degree view of customer journeys.

2: Optimizes business operations

Big data analytics provides extensive coverage of the risk and automates the process to increase cost savings.

3: Enhances employee engagement

Application of big data in banking also helps to analyze, enhance, track, and share performance metrics of the bank employees.

4: Manages and prevents fraud

Leveraging advanced analytics and big data in banking can help banks to understand an individual’s spending pattern which further helps in risk assessment if something suspicious happens.

We, at Quantzig, understand the significant opportunities that companies can unveil by understanding the role of big data in banking. And to help companies excel in the competitive landscape, our team of experts have explained in detail about how big data in banking can act as a catalyst in the process of churning growth. Also, they have highlighted the ways in which big data in banking can guide in simplifying the process of monitoring, improving customer service, and optimizing business operations. Book a FREE solution demo to gain comprehensive insights into our banking analytics solutions portfolio.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
