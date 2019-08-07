Why Big Data in Procurement is Crucial for Businesses in 2019? | SpendEdge's Latest Article

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the benefits of big data in procurement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005412/en/

According to SpendEdge's new study, big data will soon change the way businesses devise strategies to become market leaders. It possesses the potential to consolidate relevant information from multiple streams onto single dashboards and help procurement professionals make informed decisions. Businesses will also witness changes in the way applications are developed and improve procurement functions by better understanding supply chain needs in real-time.

Wondering how you can understand supply chain needs in real-time? Request a free proposal to leverage our portfolio of customized procurement solutions.

At SpendEdge, we understand the importance of big data in procurement. Therefore, we have highlighted some key benefits of big data in procurement that companies should aim to reap to improve their productivity.

Key Benefits of Big Data in Procurement

Improves supply chain traceability

Big data analytics allows businesses to examine large and varied data sets obtained from different online channels. It traces products across the entire supply chain and creates opportunities for businesses to boost procurement productivity and reduce costs. Big data in procurement also helps CPOs to take forward-looking viewpoint based on accurate information.

Inability to trace supply chain can hamper the productivity of businesses. Contact our experts to know how you can boost supply chain efficiency.

Informed sourcing and procurement decisions

Analyzing and systematically extracting information from large data sets is a tumultuous task. With big data analytics, companies can easily gain more contextual information by transforming unstructured data available in different forms into accurate datasets. They can also perform a comprehensive spend analysis and improve their sourcing process.

Making informed sourcing and procurement decisions require accurate datasets. Request a free demo from our experts to access our smart procurement solutions.

Improves supplier relationships and new business models

Big data analytics possess the potential to change volume based purchasing programs to value based programs. Suppliers who can add more value to the organization will be preferred. This will lead to mutation in business models and supplier relationships.

To know how you can implement new business models and improve transparency in supplier relationships, request more information from our experts now!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want more information? We’re happy to help! Tell us more about your business challenges.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005412/en/