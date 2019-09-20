Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Why Customer Experience Analytics Really Matters for Telecom Service Providers | Quantzig's Latest Success Story Offers In-Depth Insights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 11:31am EDT

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of their latest customer experience analytics engagement for a telecom service provider. This success story analyzes the factors that enabled the client to enhance their visibility to the complete customer journey, encompassing all touchpoints.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190920005402/en/

Request a free brochure of our analytics solutions to learn more about our portfolio of customer experience analytics solutions.

The magnitude of challenges telecom service providers are facing today have increased as the use of multiple communication channels has become a standard business practice. Owing to the proliferation of technology, customers today are accustomed to switching between channels and expect a personal and consistent level of service throughout their journey. Customers can use human touchpoints, such as kiosks, online customer support services, or use self-service touchpoints such as interactive voice response (IVR), and applications. This expectation requires your organization to adopt a more holistic, customer-centric approach to meet their demands and streamline business processes.

The Business Challenge

Telecom service providers are facing challenges such as low customer satisfaction levels and high attrition rates. The client, a leading telecom service provider, faced challenges that spanned three core areas including:

  • Inability to understand the comprehensive multichannel journey of customers
  • Lack of customer experience tracking mechanism
  • Inability to improve the customer engagement process across multiple touchpoints

“Customer experience analytics can help companies to visualize customer journeys and connect the dots to easily identify recurring patterns, business trends, and challenges,” says a customer analytics expert from Quantzig.

Talk to our analytics experts to gain in-depth insights into the benefits of customer experience analytics solutions.

The Solution Offered & Value Delivered

The telecom service provider collaborated with Quantzig to leverage its expertise in offering customer experience analytics solutions to understand the comprehensive multichannel journey of its customers. Our customer experience analytics experts adopted a holistic approach that helped the client to proactively address customer concerns and reduce customer churn by analyzing customer journeys and identifying reasons for customer churn.

Quantzig’s customer experience analytics engagement empowered the client to:

  • Understand customers through real-time analytics
  • Increase average revenue per user (ARPU)
  • Enhance customer service and manage customer expectations

Gain limited-time complimentary access to our analytics platform and learn how our customer experience analytics solutions can help you eliminate data silos and create a unified voice of your customers.

Quantzig's customer experience analytics engagement offered predictive insights on:

  • Eliminating obstacles in the customer’s journey
  • Tracking the effectiveness of marketing initiatives

Customer experience analytics can help to quantify customer experiences and identify potential problem areas. Learn more about the benefits of customer experience analytics.

Recent Success Stories:

You might be interested in our FREE upcoming webinar on ‘Optimizing Manufacturing Operations Using Advanced Analytics and Simulations.’ Register now! http://bit.ly/2k15DC5

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:51aSIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11:50aSENIOR LIFESTYLE : Corporation Breaks Ground on the Sheridan at Oak Brook
BU
11:48aEnjoy the Future of Urban Transportation Through “A Ride In 2049” VR Experience This Weekend at San Francisco's Exploratorium or the Oculus Store
GL
11:48aADVICENNE : to Present Eight Posters on the Positive Results of ADV7103 in the Treatment of Rare Nephrological Diseases at Major International Conferences
BU
11:47a9.20.19 UPDATE : Tropical Storm Imelda
PU
11:47aAXWAY SOFTWARE : Other publication
PU
11:47aSENS : Naspers Limited - Director dealing - Mark Sorour
PU
11:47aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11:46aPERMROCK ROYALTY TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:45aTraders in trouble - how does Mitsubishi's loss stack up?
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Real crunch from Saudi Arabia's oil outage has yet to be felt
2CHINESE OFFICIALS TO VISIT U.S. FARMLAND AS TRADE TALKS CONTINUE: U.S. agriculture chief
3U.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
4ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : Britain's Thomas Cook scrambles for $250 million to avert collapse
5MITSUBISHI CORP : Mitsubishi says Singapore-based oil trader lost $320 million in unauthorized trades

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group