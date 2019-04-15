Log in
Why Customer Experience Counts in Today's Digital Era? Quantzig's Free Resource on Customer Experience Analytics Reveals It All

04/15/2019

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource on customer experience analytics and its importance in today’s digital world. Owing to the rise in technological advancements, businesses today have multiple touchpoints to engage with their customers. This has not only given rise to numerous data sources that generate huge volumes of data, but has also given rise to several roadblocks for players across industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005479/en/

METRICS TO TRACK AND ANALYZE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE (Graphic: Business Wire)

METRICS TO TRACK AND ANALYZE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE (Graphic: Business Wire)

The ongoing advancements have given rise to a more socially informed and tech-savvy customer base, making it essential for businesses to focus on offering the ultimate customer experience across all channels. Such massive transformations have also prompted businesses to ensure not just the traditional alignment of people, process, and technology but also to adopt a business culture that is flexible enough to acquire new customers and retain existing ones at the right cost profile.

“Customer experience analytics revolves around the discovery, collection, and in-depth analysis of customer data to help businesses make well-informed business decisions,” says a customer analytics expert from Quantzig.

Quantzig’s customer experience analytics solutions can offer in-depth insights into customer journeys. Request a FREE demo to know more!

Metrics to Track and Analyze Customer Experience

  • Net Promoter Score (NPS)

    Net promoter score is a key metric that empowers businesses to measure customer loyalty by understanding the customer’s brand perspective. The net promoter score for a brand can be measured by deducting the percentage of customers that are considered detractors from the percentage of promoters.

    While it’s important to understand and set key metrics to track customer experience, businesses should also analyze how their choice of metrics will help them deliver the right business outcomes. Request a free proposal to know more about our customer experience analytics solutions.
  • Customer Satisfaction (CSAT)

    Customer satisfaction ratio is another key metric that helps brands to measure the efficiency of their products and services. It also acts as an essential metric to gauge and manage the customer experience over time.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
