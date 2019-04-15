Why Customer Experience Counts in Today's Digital Era? Quantzig's Free Resource on Customer Experience Analytics Reveals It All

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized
analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource
on customer
experience analytics and its importance in today’s
digital world. Owing to the rise in technological advancements,
businesses today have multiple touchpoints to engage with their
customers. This has not only given rise to numerous data sources that
generate huge volumes of data, but has also given rise to several
roadblocks for players across industries.
The ongoing advancements have given rise to a more socially informed and
tech-savvy customer base, making it essential for businesses to focus on
offering the ultimate customer experience across all channels. Such
massive transformations have also prompted businesses to ensure not just
the traditional alignment of people, process, and technology but also to
adopt a business culture that is flexible enough to acquire new
customers and retain existing ones at the right cost profile.
“Customer experience analytics revolves around the discovery,
collection, and in-depth analysis of customer data to help businesses
make well-informed business decisions,” says a customer analytics
expert from Quantzig.
Metrics to Track and Analyze Customer Experience
-
Net Promoter Score (NPS)
Net promoter score is a key
metric that empowers businesses to measure customer loyalty by
understanding the customer’s brand perspective. The net promoter score
for a brand can be measured by deducting the percentage of customers
that are considered detractors from the percentage of promoters.
While
it’s important to understand and set key metrics to track customer
experience, businesses should also analyze how their choice of metrics
-
Customer Satisfaction (CSAT)
Customer satisfaction
ratio is another key metric that helps brands to measure the
efficiency of their products and services. It also acts as an
essential metric to gauge and manage the customer experience over time.
