Why Customer Needs Assessment Really Matter for Retailers | Read Infiniti's Latest Success Story to Gain Detailed Insights

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest customer needs assessment for a retail company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to understand their target customers’ unmet needs and demands. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client acquire new customers and reduce customer churn rate by 37%.

Although the European retail industry has been experiencing positive growth over the past few years, rapidly evolving customer needs and rising demand for convenience are still increasing challenges for retail companies. To sustain in today’s competitive retail marketplace, retailers will need to revamp their business models and focus on customers’ needs and demands. Consequently, retail companies are partnering with firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering customer needs assessment.

The business challenge: The client is a retail company based out of Europe. As the company’s newly launched products failed to gain traction, they started losing ground to their competitors. Also, the company witnessed a huge increase in the customer churn rate. The client, therefore, approached Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering customer needs assessment. By leveraging Infiniti’s customer needs assessment solution, they wanted to identify their customers’ unmet needs, understand product features that would drive product purchase, and develop competitive benchmarking metrics.

The solution offered: By leveraging Infiniti’s expertise in offering customer segmentation analysis, our experts helped the client to segment their customer based on factors such as customers’ buying behavior, spending patterns, and their value for the brand. Our experts also conducted customer satisfaction analysis, where they helped the client to identify customers’ satisfaction level regarding their products and services.

Furthermore, our experts conducted a competitive intelligence study, where they compared the client’s product offerings to the top retail companies in Europe. The insights obtained from Infiniti’s customer needs assessment solution helped the client to develop a standardized set of processes and competitive metrics. Also, the client was able to enhance sales and reduce customer churn rate by 37%.

Infiniti’s customer needs assessment helped the client to:

Evaluate customers’ value for the brand and their level of satisfaction regarding products and services

Better meet customers’ demands and drive sales

Infiniti’s customer needs assessment offered predictive insights on:

Winning back lost customers

Sustaining a leading edge in the market

