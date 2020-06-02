Why Do Retailers Need a Planogram? Analytics Experts at Quantzig Reveal Four Benefits of Using Planograms in Retail Industry | Learn More

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems brings to you comprehensive insights into the top four benefits of a planogram in retail in its recent article.

Currently, the retail industry across the globe is facing two major challenges, which are diverse economic landscape and change in customer buying pattern. Retailers are looking forward to enhancing market shares and driving growth in 2020 need to focus on retail analytics trends to form better retail strategies. The main challenge behind forming new retail strategies lies in managing huge datasets generated from various channels. In order to tackle this problem, retailers must leverage retail analytics and create a planogram which can help in interpreting the collected data to provide a better understanding of market trends. Planogram in retail makes it easier for retailers to place more products on the shelves and reduce out-of-stock scenarios thus consumer demand is addressed in an efficient manner.

According to Quantzig’s retail analytics experts, “The adoption of a planogram in retail is increasing rapidly as more retailers worldwide are realizing the potential of planograms.”

4 Benefits of Planogram in Retail Industry

1: Space elastic demand

Optimum space utilization in a retail business ensures better profit margins. However, if the space of a retail business is not optimized properly, the performance will dip and might result in unsatisfied customers.

2: Centralization

Apart from optimum space utilization, a planogram in retail ensures continuity and consistency of business activities. It provides an opportunity to centralize the retail sales strategy by ensuring uniform product layout resulting in uniform customer experience.

3: Increase visual appeal

Retail industry players often emphasize product packaging. As a result, there are multiple colors and shapes of a product on a retail store shelf. But improper arrangement of products can hamper the aesthetics of a retail business and make it look unpleasant and unappealing.

4: Cross selling opportunities

Buyers arrive at a retail store with a predetermined list of items, however, they might end up buying items that aren’t on the list due to impulse buying. To boost the impact of impulse buying, retailers must focus on placing complementary and supplements of products next to each other in a sequence which is convenient for a buyer. As a result, customers will end up buying more products.

