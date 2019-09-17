Why Fed Officials Aren't Saying More About the Rate Outlook

By Nick Timiraos

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is leading his colleagues to cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point at their meeting this week, for the second time in as many months, to cushion the U.S. economy against a slowdown from the U.S.-China trade war and weak growth abroad.

But Fed officials are unlikely to signal plans for a series of rate cuts because trade policy is out of their hands and difficult to predict. It has lurched between escalation and detente in recent weeks. Trade isn't the only geopolitical wild card: So are the risks from the U.K.'s coming departure from the European Union and an attack on a major Saudi Arabian oil processing hub that roiled global markets on Monday.

Meantime, U.S. hiring and consumer spending haven't lost significant momentum, suggesting domestic growth remains solid.

So Fed officials are making policy decisions one meeting at a time -- attempting to provide enough stimulus to keep the economy expanding without promising too much. Officials are also more divided over how to set policy with such an uncertain outlook.

Because investors already expect a quarter-point Fed rate cut this week, the big question at the meeting is how many officials will pencil in another reduction this year. Markets will watch closely how Mr. Powell frames the outlook at his press conference Wednesday.

Investors see a roughly 58% probability the Fed will lower rates at least once more this year after this meeting, down from 93% on Aug. 20, according to CME Group.

The Fed voted to cut rates by a quarter percentage point on July 31 to a range between 2% and 2.25%. The next day, President Trump escalated the trade war with China. Bond yields dropped sharply in August after this and signs of continued weak manufacturing that indicated grimmer growth prospects.

Symbolic steps by Washington and Beijing to ease tensions ahead of trade talks next week have helped reverse some of the recent decline in yields.

Still, new research from Fed staff economists estimated uncertainty over trade policy is likely to reduce U.S. economic output by more than 1% through early 2020.

If trade uncertainty persists, a chill over business investment could eventually lead to a hiring pullback that damages consumer confidence and spending. This would threaten the main pillar of the U.S. economy.

Earlier this month, Mr. Powell cited Fed policy this year as an important reason the U.S. economy has proved resilient despite increased headwinds. Officials pivoted first from raising rates to putting them on hold, and then to cutting them as conditions shifted. His comment implicitly acknowledged how failing to deliver now on markets' expectations of another rate cut could damage the outlook.

At the same time, Fed officials are wary of predicting how many rate cuts will be needed when most believe geopolitical risks, rather than economic data, are behind recent market tremors.

'When you're seeing rapid changes in those [trade] policies, it makes me want to...let more cards be dealt and let this play out a little bit more," said Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan in an interview last month. "It's wise to shorten up on the prognostication, because there's just greater uncertainty."

The arguments for cutting interest rates haven't much changed since July. Global manufacturing has stayed soft. The trade war has worsened. And revisions to U.S. economic data suggest the expansion was on a slower track than previously thought.

Likewise, the case against cutting rates is the same as at the last meeting. There are few signs the manufacturing slowdown has fueled a broader pullback in the larger services sector or in consumer spending. The pace of monthly job growth has slowed. But it has been strong enough to hold unemployment down, and measures of prices and wages have firmed.

Mr. Powell faced resistance to the July rate cut from around half of the Fed's 12 reserve bank presidents. Two of them with a vote on the Fed's rate-setting committee dissented in favor of holding rates steady and could do so again this week.

Large moves in the bond market underscore the uncertain outlook. Yields on the 10-year Treasury note, which stood at 2.02% after the Fed announced its rate cut on July 31, fell as low as 1.47% two weeks ago before rising sharply last week. They closed at 1.85% on Monday.

The rebound in yields could weaken the argument for a larger, half-point rate cut from officials who had been nervous that the decline had signaled a deterioration in investors' expectations for growth and inflation.

Sustained declines in market-determined rates would suggest the so-called neutral interest rate that neither spurs nor slows growth has fallen.

"The risk is they are falling behind the decline in [neutral rates] a little bit," said Joachim Fels, global economic adviser at bond-fund firm Pacific Investment Management Co. "This means they have to be running just to stand still. I think they eventually will catch up, but they will take some time."

In July, Mr. Powell described the Fed's turn toward rate cuts as a "mid-cycle adjustment," a phrase intended to draw parallels to two separate episodes in 1995 and 1998 when the Fed cut rates three times over several months. Both times, the expansion continued.

Mr. Powell said officials didn't believe they were beginning a longer series of rate cuts, and he repeated again two weeks ago that the central bank wasn't forecasting a recession.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com