Why Food and Beverage Companies Should Adopt Short Supply Chains? SpendEdge's Latest Blog Explains It All

0
11/22/2019 | 09:50am EST

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the benefits of short food industry supply chains.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005320/en/

Companies in the food industry thrive hard to ensure the smooth functioning of supply chains. They constantly find ways to ensure sustainability. Short food industry supply chains are one of the solutions leveraged by companies to eliminate multiple intermediaries and physical distances. They are characterized by few intermediaries and shorter physical distances between producers and consumers. It increases profits of farmers, revitalizes rural economies and provides fresh, fairly-priced food items to consumers.

At SpendEdge, we understand that short food supply chains are gaining popularity due to rising awareness among consumers. And to help you realize the importance of short food industry supply chains, we have listed out a few of its benefits.

Benefits of Short Food Industry Supply Chains

Improved negotiating positions for farmers

Short food industry supply chains do not involve multiple processors, traders, and wholesalers. This provides farmers and small producers direct access to market. Not only this, but it also provides greater power to farmers during negotiations with retailers and helps them achieve greater profits.

Want to negotiate, support, and manage effective contracts to ensure compliance, minimize risks, and maximize financial performance? Request free platform access to access our smart procurement solutions now!

Increased communication between producer and consumer

In rural areas, short supply chains help increase the farmer’s or producer’s reputation and increase consumers’ trust in them. It allows producers and consumers to communicate and interact directly, thereby ensuring customer satisfaction and trust. Short supply chains can also result in job creation. To know how, get in touch with our experts now!

Reduced transportation costs

Since short supply chains serve a local area, transportations costs are relatively less. Energy costs, carbon dioxide emissions are all less when compared to longer supply chains. This makes supply chains more efficient and sustainable in the long term.

To know in detail how short food industry supply chains can help your business, read the complete article here!

You may also like:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Request free proposal to know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
