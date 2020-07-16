Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Why Have Top Providers Limited Investment in Healthcare Innovation? Experts at Infiniti Research Highlight the Key Barriers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 02:17pm EDT

Infiniti Research is a premier provider of market and customer intelligence solutions. Having 15+ years of experience with in-depth, accurate, and reliable research, our strategic approaches and solutions provide our clients with a competitive edge. Our teams offer expertise in 50+ industries across the globe, and ensure consistency of our research. Our solutions and recommendations are built on a strong foundation of actionable intelligence. Contact Us for more information.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005874/en/

Key Barriers to Healthcare Innovation (Graphic: Business Wire)

Key Barriers to Healthcare Innovation (Graphic: Business Wire)

The healthcare industry has made major advancements in the case of healthcare innovation over the past few years. However, it is currently facing various challenges in the US and most other developed countries of the world. Packaging and delivery treatment have proven to be inefficient, ineffective, and failed to be customer-friendly recently. Ranging from medical errors to soaring healthcare costs, the US government has been spending billions of dollars annually to identify healthcare innovations that can overcome these hurdles. However, several of these efforts fail, leading to heavy losses for investors. Healthcare industry experts at Infiniti Research discuss three key barriers to healthcare innovation in this article.

Request a free proposal to know how Infiniti is supporting top healthcare providers in research and development for healthcare innovation.

“Although the industry has made some advancements in case of healthcare innovation over the past few years, several key challenges in the healthcare ranging from medical errors to the soaring healthcare costs must be addressed,” says a healthcare industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Healthcare innovation is crucial in the ever-changing healthcare industry. However, various barriers have negatively impacted this need. Infiniti’s research experts have listed the following key barriers to healthcare innovation:

  • Ancillary departments have their own budgets, which results in unaligned budgeting units, often leading to limited investment in healthcare innovation projects.
  • Rigid annual operating budgets for hospitals makes it difficult to invest in recent technologies and other healthcare innovations.
  • Technology hardware and perpetual software licenses are paid for by capital budgets, limiting newer investments.
  • Want an in-depth understanding of the key barriers to healthcare innovation? Read the complete article

Infiniti Research has 15+ years of experience working in collaboration with healthcare clients to offer solutions that addresses their unique business challenges and related growth opportunities. Get in touch with an industry expert for more insights on healthcare innovation and market intelligence solutions for the healthcare industry.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:33pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
02:32pDONEGAL GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02:31pDESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY : Encounters Significant Gas Flows in Its Second Well; Drilling Continues
AQ
02:31p­­­­Vuzix Delivers Customized Waveguide-Based HMD System to a Global Aerospace Firm to Complete Phase IV of this Product Development Program
PR
02:31pWISCONSIN ELECTRIC : declares quarterly dividends
PR
02:31pDonegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
02:31pPyroGenesis Announces Grants of Incentive Stock Options
GL
02:31pMethanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend
GL
02:31pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Clutch Bag Market 2020-2024 | Growing Demand for Luxury Clutch Bags to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
02:29pEXAT THER : EXACT Therapeutics AS - Key information on contemplated share split
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) ..
2DONEGAL GROUP INC. : DONEGAL GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
3DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. : DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY : Encounters Significant Gas Flows in Its Second Well; D..
4­­­­Vuzix Delivers Customized Waveguide-Based HMD System to a Global Aerospace Firm to Complete Phase IV of..
5WEC ENERGY GROUP : WISCONSIN ELECTRIC : declares quarterly dividends

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group