Why Have Top Providers Limited Investment in Healthcare Innovation? Experts at Infiniti Research Highlight the Key Barriers

The healthcare industry has made major advancements in the case of healthcare innovation over the past few years. However, it is currently facing various challenges in the US and most other developed countries of the world. Packaging and delivery treatment have proven to be inefficient, ineffective, and failed to be customer-friendly recently. Ranging from medical errors to soaring healthcare costs, the US government has been spending billions of dollars annually to identify healthcare innovations that can overcome these hurdles. However, several of these efforts fail, leading to heavy losses for investors. Healthcare industry experts at Infiniti Research discuss three key barriers to healthcare innovation in this article.

“Although the industry has made some advancements in case of healthcare innovation over the past few years, several key challenges in the healthcare ranging from medical errors to the soaring healthcare costs must be addressed,” says a healthcare industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Healthcare innovation is crucial in the ever-changing healthcare industry. However, various barriers have negatively impacted this need. Infiniti’s research experts have listed the following key barriers to healthcare innovation:

Ancillary departments have their own budgets, which results in unaligned budgeting units, often leading to limited investment in healthcare innovation projects.

Rigid annual operating budgets for hospitals makes it difficult to invest in recent technologies and other healthcare innovations.

Technology hardware and perpetual software licenses are paid for by capital budgets, limiting newer investments.

