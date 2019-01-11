Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Why Investors are Eyeing St Kitts and Nevis in 2019, according to citizenship experts CS Global Partners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 02:45pm EST

More people decided to become citizens of St Kitts and Nevis in 2018, after the introduction of the Sustainable Growth Fund in March last year. According to CS Global Partners – the international consultancy mandated by the government – the St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme remains exclusive to reputable investors.

2019 is looking up for St Kitts and Nevis, following a stellar economic performance last year. In March, 2018, it introduced the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF) as the quicker and safer route to its citizenship. According to the government website, the new channel asks main applicants for a minimum US$150,000 contribution to the SGF, in their bid to become St Kitts and Nevis’ economic citizens.

The money is transferred directly to the government, thus there are no escrow or real estate agents to intermediate the transaction. This means that it is easier and faster for the government to acknowledge the payment without further paperwork. It also makes the country’s due diligence process more transparent and more in line with international standards. Overall, the twin-islands’ Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme is becoming more streamlined, catering to investors’ need for efficient, high-quality services.

Before the year drew to a close, Prime Minister Timothy Harris delivered his annual Budget Address, where he announced that nearly half of the recurrent revenues came largely from the country’s CBI Programme. Harris revealed that, in 2018, CBI contributed to bringing approximately US$159.5 million to the dual-island nation, a 20% increase from 2017. According to PM Harris, “the prospect for growth in Foreign Direct Investment remains very optimistic for 2019 and beyond as investor confidence in our Citizenship by Investment Programme remains high.”

St Kitts and Nevis is the first country ever to have a CBI programme in place. Since 1984, it has managed to attract the more exclusive end of the investors’ spectrum. This is partly why this small but visionary Caribbean country is known to offer the “Platinum Standard” of CBI. Global families – who can register jointly as part of one application – often opt for St Kitts and Nevis because it is the most established citizenship programme. It also allows them to travel with a visa on arrival or visa-free to over 150 countries and territories and access better healthcare and education.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:10pCES 2019 Exhibitor News Recap through Jan. 11
BU
03:09pJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : AMG Packaging & Paper Company Limited (AMG) – Resignation
PU
03:09pPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Notice For PNC Customers Affected By Partial Government Shutdown
PU
03:09pBUCKLE : Winter Outfits Under $150
PU
03:07pCEMTREX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:05pMAGNA LAB : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:04pBEASLEY BROADCAST : Boston Bruins and Boston Bruins Foundation Announce 2nd Annual Patrice Bergeron & 98.5 The Sports Hub's Pucks & Paddles
PU
03:03pApple considered Samsung, MediaTek to supply 5G modems for 2019 iPhones
RE
03:03pDORMAN PRODUCTS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:03pALKALINE WATER : Four Stocks Set to Take Advantage of Hemp and Edibles Legalization
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan boards get investigation updates before expected new Ghosn indictment
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : China's Geely says it has not sold Daimler shares, denies Bloomberg report
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : sustainably cut costs in 2018, CFO says
4BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) : EXCLUSIVE: Goldman Sachs on course to launch cash management in mid-2020
5STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : European Subsidiary Challenged Over Insolvency..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.