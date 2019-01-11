Why Investors are Eyeing St Kitts and Nevis in 2019, according to citizenship experts CS Global Partners

2019 is looking up for St Kitts and Nevis, following a stellar economic
performance last year. In March, 2018, it introduced the Sustainable
Growth Fund (SGF) as the quicker and safer route to its citizenship.
According to the government website,
the new channel asks main applicants for a minimum US$150,000
contribution to the SGF, in their bid to become St Kitts and Nevis’
economic citizens.
The money is transferred directly to the government, thus there are no
escrow or real estate agents to intermediate the transaction. This means
that it is easier and faster for the government to acknowledge the
payment without further paperwork. It also makes the country’s due
diligence process more transparent and more in line with international
standards. Overall, the twin-islands’ Citizenship by Investment (CBI)
Programme is becoming more streamlined, catering to investors’ need for
efficient, high-quality services.
Before the year drew to a close, Prime Minister Timothy Harris delivered
his annual Budget Address, where he announced that nearly half of the
recurrent revenues came largely from the country’s CBI Programme. Harris
revealed that, in 2018, CBI contributed to bringing approximately
US$159.5 million to the dual-island nation, a 20% increase from 2017.
According to PM Harris, “the prospect for growth in Foreign Direct
Investment remains very optimistic for 2019 and beyond as investor
confidence in our Citizenship by Investment Programme remains high.”
St Kitts and Nevis is the first country ever to have a CBI programme in
place. Since 1984, it has managed to attract the more exclusive end of
the investors’ spectrum. This is partly why this small but visionary
Caribbean country is known to offer the “Platinum Standard” of CBI.
Global families – who can register jointly as part of one application –
often opt for St Kitts and Nevis because it is the most established
citizenship programme. It also allows them to travel with a visa on
arrival or visa-free
to over 150 countries and territories and access better healthcare
and education.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005433/en/