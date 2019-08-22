Why Is IoT Data Analytics a Must-have Capability to Drive Business Outcomes in Today's Connected World | Quantzig's New Article Offers In-depth Insights

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on IoT data analytics. We live in a world where smart embedded devices and sensor technologies are bringing in groundbreaking results across industries. The convergence of IoT and smart analytics solutions with real-time machine data is further driving the amalgamation of the virtual and physical worlds. This has helped leading businesses across industries to identify and capitalize on new transformational opportunities. Also, one cannot deny the fact that IoT data analytics, data modeling techniques, and advanced cognitive technologies are key enablers of these opportunities. Quantzig’s advanced analytics solutions and IoT data analytics capabilities can help you analyze the true potential of connected devices.

At Quantzig, we believe that businesses must leverage IoT data analytics solutions to bring in change and differentiate themselves from the competition. Whether your primary business objective revolves around driving growth by identifying new opportunities or through cost-cutting we’ve got the right solutions that can help you take that agenda forward.

Benefits of IoT Data Analytics

Improve customer relationships

Leveraging IoT data analytics can help businesses to track and monitor trends and patterns in sensor-generated customer data. With the help of such insights, business executives can build robust CRM strategies to strengthen their relationship with customers.

Personalize customer experience

A highly demanding customer base, growing competitive pressures, and the proliferation of technology have all prompted businesses to differentiate themselves by offering highly personalized customer experiences across all touchpoints. IoT data analytics offers deeper insights that can help you offer personalized experiences to drive growth and profitability.

Enhance productivity

IoT data analytics plays a crucial role across industries, especially in the manufacturing sector, where businesses can use IoT data to track and monitor the cause behind machine failures and process inefficiencies.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal.

