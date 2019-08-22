Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Why Is IoT Data Analytics a Must-have Capability to Drive Business Outcomes in Today's Connected World | Quantzig's New Article Offers In-depth Insights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 10:48am EDT

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on IoT data analytics. We live in a world where smart embedded devices and sensor technologies are bringing in groundbreaking results across industries. The convergence of IoT and smart analytics solutions with real-time machine data is further driving the amalgamation of the virtual and physical worlds. This has helped leading businesses across industries to identify and capitalize on new transformational opportunities. Also, one cannot deny the fact that IoT data analytics, data modeling techniques, and advanced cognitive technologies are key enablers of these opportunities. Quantzig’s advanced analytics solutions and IoT data analytics capabilities can help you analyze the true potential of connected devices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190822005463/en/

At Quantzig, we believe that businesses must leverage IoT data analytics solutions to bring in change and differentiate themselves from the competition. Whether your primary business objective revolves around driving growth by identifying new opportunities or through cost-cutting we’ve got the right solutions that can help you take that agenda forward.

Get in touch with our experts to know how IoT data analytics can help you gain a leading edge.

Benefits of IoT Data Analytics

Improve customer relationships

Leveraging IoT data analytics can help businesses to track and monitor trends and patterns in sensor-generated customer data. With the help of such insights, business executives can build robust CRM strategies to strengthen their relationship with customers.

Quantzig’s IoT data analytics solutions can help companies to identify and capitalize on new opportunities. Request free demo to know more about our analytics solutions.

Personalize customer experience

A highly demanding customer base, growing competitive pressures, and the proliferation of technology have all prompted businesses to differentiate themselves by offering highly personalized customer experiences across all touchpoints. IoT data analytics offers deeper insights that can help you offer personalized experiences to drive growth and profitability.

Request more information to gain in-depth insights into the benefits of IoT data analytics.

Enhance productivity

IoT data analytics plays a crucial role across industries, especially in the manufacturing sector, where businesses can use IoT data to track and monitor the cause behind machine failures and process inefficiencies.

We can help you drive profitable growth by helping you turn data into valuable insights. Contact our IoT data analytics experts to know more.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:06aMAIL RU : Russia's Mail.ru Group buys YouDrive carsharing start-up
AQ
11:06aCANNIS : Change in Shell Company Status, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
11:06aPURA Introduces EVERx CBD Sports Water at Arnold Sports Festival Europe in Barcelona September 20-22
GL
11:05aONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Casa Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
11:05aTRINTECH : Achieves Record-Breaking New Customer Adoption and Expansion in H1
EQ
11:05aPLUMAS BANCORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11:05aMORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:04aALLIANCE CREATIVE : ACGX) Releases Shareholder Letter and Announces Reverse Stock Split
AQ
11:04aQUANTUM METRIC : Welcomes Mark Treschl, Former Co-Founder and CTO of OpinionLab
PR
11:03aCHINA ALL ACCESS : Announcements and Notices - Clarification on Profit Warning Announcement
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : Dutch fintech firm Adyen earnings jump 79% on higher transaction volume
2Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
3E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
4GSK's long acting HIV injection gets boost from study
5LONDON COFFEE : LONDON COFFEE : How Brazil and Vietnam are tightening their grip on the world's coffee

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group